Normani felt ‘overlooked’ as Fifth Harmony alum; Recalls being shown her ‘place’ in the group

Wild Side singer Normani recently opened up about her time as a Fifth Harmony member. In a candid chat with Allure, the 25-year-old singer revealed that she felt overlooked and didn’t get to really sing in the group. She added: “That idea has been projected on me. Like, this is your place.”

But the icon stayed true to her calling and continued her journey towards crushing mainstream pop music while preserving her roots and authenticity. The singer revealed that her purpose at the end of the day is to not have people think that they have Black women figured out, and put them in stereotypical boxes. “There’s so many layers to us, there’s so many textures, there’s so much that we’re capable of doing. Yes, I can throw ass. But I can also give you a proper eight-count, and I can do ballet, and I can do contemporary dance. If I want to sing this pop ballad, then you’re going to love it! While you see my Black face,” she said.

The singer also opened up about her childhood and going to a predominantly white school. Confessing that she was bullied a lot, the singer expressed how upsetting it was to feel like she had that representation at her school. “I’ve always felt like the underdog in anything that I’ve ever done,” Normani added.

Just yesterday, Cardi B opened up about collaborating withNormani and had only nice things to say. "Normani is just such a great person and I cannot wait for the world to see more of her. She's one of those nice girls...I don't think she got any mean girl-ness in her body," Cardi added. "She's delicate and is one of those people you want the success for, you know?" Cardi told Cosmopolitan.

