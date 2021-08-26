Normani on not being invited to perform at MTV VMAs 2021: 'I'm honestly disappointed'

Normani recently opened up about not being asked to perform at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. The 25-year-old singer spoke out during an interview with Q99.7 Atlanta. “I’m honestly disappointed about it. Since last week, I’ve just been in my head. Also I know that everything happens for a reason. With or without, I’m good,” she explained.

According to Just Jared, Normani also said that she has been rethinking her emotions about how the producers' choice affects her personal career. “Obviously, I’m a human being, I feel things. I love to feel noticed and for my work to be validated, but it speaks for itself. It’s forcing me to validate myself. I’m talented. It has nothing to do with me. It’s just a decision that somebody else made, which was out of my control.”

However, last month, the pop diva released her highly awaited single "Wild Side," her first new song since 2019's "Motivation." The sensuous R&B tune, which includes a verse by Cardi B, was released with a music video that included stunning visuals and intense dancing. Following the release, Normani's fans anticipated live performance at the VMAs, until the singer revealed on Twitter that she had not been asked to perform.

Check out her tweet here:

they haven’t booked me yet https://t.co/XdY7QDt5aT — Normani (@Normani) August 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Normani's followers are fully aware that the singer had a historic event in her past. That's why, last week, they launched the #LetNormaniPerform social media campaign, with fans uploading her 2019 VMA performance of "Motivation." However, as of August 25, the singer's appearance has not been confirmed.

