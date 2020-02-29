Normani REACTS to Camila Cabello's past racist remarks: It was devastating

Back in December 2019, Camila Cabello apologised for a few racist remarks she made on social media in 2012. Now, her ex-Fifth Harmony bandmate addressed the incident and confesses she was hurt.

Former Fifth Harmony singer Normani broke her silence over Camila Cabello's past racist remarks resurfacing online. For the unversed, the Senorita singer was accused of racism after her old Tumblr posts and tweets resurfaced featuring the n-word and posting racist gifs went viral this December. While Camila took to social media to address the comments and apologised for the same, Normani has now spoken up about the incident. The singer confessed she wanted to be excluded from the narrative at first.

However, featuring on the cover of Rolling Stones, she addressed the situation. She told the outlet in an email, "I want to be very clear about what I'm going to say on this uncomfortable subject and figured it would be best to write out my thoughts to avoid being misconstrued, as I have been in the past." "I struggled with talking about this because I didn't want it to be a part of my narrative, but I am a black woman, who is a part of an entire generation that has a similar story. I face senseless attacks daily, as does the rest of my community," she added.

"It would be dishonest if I said that this particular scenario didn't hurt me. It was devastating that this came from a place that was supposed to be a safe haven and a sisterhood, because I knew that if the tables were turned I would defend each of them in a single heartbeat. It took days for her to acknowledge what I was dealing with online and then years for her to take responsibility for the offensive tweets that recently resurfaced. Whether or not it was her intention, this made me feel like I was second to the relationship that she had with her fans," she explained.

"I don’t want to say that this situation leaves me hopeless because I believe that everyone deserves the opportunity for personal growth. I really hope that an important lesson was learned in this," Normani added. Back in December, Camila acknowledged the posts and apologised to her fans. She said, "I can't say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel, and I apologize again from the bottom of my heart." Check out the complete post here:

I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. pic.twitter.com/iZrnUawUAb — camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 18, 2019

