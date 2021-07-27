Normani RECALLS her mother’s breast cancer fight; Says working on Wild Side got her through ‘the darkest time’

Fifth Harmony alum Normani’s collaborative track with Cardi B, Wild Side has been a huge success from the day it was released. During an interview with Power 106, the singer, 25, has opened up about the importance of putting out new music, while her mother Andrea Hamilton battles with breast cancer.

Speaking to Power 106, via Entertainment Tonight, Normani recalled how collaborating on the song with Cardi B has “really saved” her. She said that her mother could get through the “darkest times” of her battle with the disease including needing chemotherapy and radiation because the Motivation singer kept her updated with her new music. “Even just being on FaceTime with her as she's going through her chemo and her radiation, and just wanting me to update her on how this video is going, and how the music is coming, it really got her through that. It got my family through the darkest time of our lives,” Normani shared.

Normani’s mother had reportedly been diagnosed with cancer even when the singer was four years old. While at the age of 25, when the family is facing a similar situation, Normani has also revealed to be feeling guilty for not being able to stay at home beside her mother. However, she shared with Power 106 that her mother had urged her to “get this music out”.

“..There's so many moments I was like, "I need to be at home' and I felt guilty for not being able to be physically there with her," Normani shared, adding that this time is a “pivotal” and “heightened” moment of her career when she keeps busy often. Reflecting on how her mother has always been there to support her decision, Normani went on to share that her mother asked her to be herself and focus on her career. “I need you to be the best version of yourself. I need you to continue to work hard. We gotta get this music out. We have the world to impact.' She was just like, 'I'm gonna be fine.' Anything that my mom says, to be completely honest, I believe,” the singer added.

Normani has always credited her parents as her “ultimate support system”. The singer had updated her fans about her mother’s cancer returning after Hamilton herself shared the news on Instagram.