Normani Reveals Her Parents’ Cancer Diagnoses Hinder Her Creativity And Well Being

Normani Kordei. The moment we hear her name, her fans visualize her as this strikingly beautiful and sensuous singer who rose to fame with her former band Fifth Harmony. She went on to give back-to-back hits with her quirky voice, chill vibes, and amazing collaborations with some top names from the industry.

From Love Lies with Khalid to Dancing with a Stranger with legend Sam Smith, she has truly carved out a path for herself in Hollywood.

However, there are a million tough layers behind a person's best self and so does Normani. The singer recently told Rolling Stones that it wasn't easy for her to see both of her parents get diagnosed with cancer while she worked on her debut album, Dopamine. "Finding out my mom was diagnosed and then the following year finding out that my dad was diagnosed was one of the greatest challenges," Normani added.

Normani opened up on how her parents’ cancer diagnoses impacted her creativity

The singer opened up about how her mother Andrea and father Derrick's respective cancer diagnoses impacted her creativity while she was making the upcoming album. Furthermore, talking about her feelings, she said that the pain she felt took a toll on her creativity and well-being, as she struggled to get out of bed in the morning and turn to her productive self.

Advertisement

She mentioned getting tested after her parents' diagnoses and expressed pride in the sacrifices she made to reach her current position.

Furthermore, her mother, Andrea, was first diagnosed with breast cancer when Normani, an only child, was 5 years old, and she was in remission for 19 years before the singer shared news of her mom's illness returning in October 2020. Her father, Derrick, was also diagnosed with cancer about a year after Andrea entered treatment.

Normani talked about the struggles she faced while making her debut album

Normani said that she has been working on her debut album, Dopamine, since 2018, while she was struggling with her parents' illnesses in private. At certain points, Normani felt like she needed to tell her fans about her situation since people were desperately waiting for it. "I just felt like I’ve [faced] so much resistance. It hasn’t always been fun," she added.

Moreover, she added that she wished to be more happy and enjoyable while making the album since she would never get the precious moments of creating her album again, She says she wishes it would be more enjoyable.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, fans can rejoice in happiness, as Dopamine is now complete and set for a June 14 release. The singer said that the album is a testament to her strength and her resilience, which puts out the message that she's always going to be strong despite the hurdles she has endured.

ALSO READ: Fifth Harmony Alum Normani Confirms Debut Album Dopamine’s Release Date After Dropping First Single 1:59; Deets Inside

Cardi B Says She Is ‘Done with Arguing’; Ends Online Feuds and Calls for Face-to-Face Confrontation