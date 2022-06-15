North West Birthday: When she called out her mom Kim Kardashian over Olivia Rodrigo's music

North West turns 9! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's firstborn has already taken over the world with her savage replies and unhinged personality. All across the internet, the eldest Kardashian-West is known for her brutally honest snappy replies to her mother. Just like any 9-year-old, Kim's daughter is definitely all about supporting her mother. On that note, let's celebrate her birthday by recalling the one episode when North called out Kim over pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo's music.

For any child, playing with one's mother is a must-need. On such a day, while the KKW mogul was filming for her Instagram story, North was ready with her brutely honest interruptions. Kim received a PR box with goodies and merch as part of Olivia Rodrigo's promotions for her hit album Sour. While she was recording, Kim noted, "You guys know I love Drivers License." North in her typical swagger interrupted her mother and busted Kim by saying, "You never listen to it." Bursting out in a laugh, Kim corrected her daughter and reiterated she listens to the song "all the time."

Later in the video, Kim turns a bit childish herself and asks her son Saint who was also off-camera to tell the people that she in fact did listen to it. Saint then repeats his mother's words in a monotone and ushers in another laugh. Many netizens have pointed out how Kim's children humanize her public persona and even make her seem more amiable.

Check out North West and Kim Kardashian's memorable moment below:

Besides this one incident, there is a gala of nostalgic moments when a small North called out her mother and trapped her in the most embarrassing of situations but even in the utter chaos, the coveted mother-daughter bond between Kim and North is palpable. Perhaps, the two are the most beloved mother-daughter duo on the internet.

