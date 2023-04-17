North West shows off her dance moves onstage with Katy Perry as proud mom Kim Kardashian cheers; DEETS here

It seems that the Kardashians had too much fun on Saturday as they attended Katy Perry's concert during the pop star’s Las Vegas residency. On Sunday morning, the proud mommy Kim Kardashian shared short video clips from Katy Perry’s concert that she attended along with her eldest daughter North West, Penelope Disick, and their friends.

Katy Perry even invited North West and her friends on stage to break some TikTok dance moves as the pop star interacted with them. Kim Kardashian looked super proud of her daughter and was all smiles as she enjoyed Katy Perry’s concert.

Here is what happened at Katy Perry’s concert attended by Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West along with their friends.

North West during Katy Perry’s concert

Katy Perry paused her Play residency at Las Vegas to introduce herself to North West. The pop star walked to the front of the stage and said, ‘Hi North, the reason I know your name is because I’m a huge fan of your TikTok and I’ve seen a couple that you’ve made and you’re a really good dancer. I thought, what better way to be a better dancer is to show the world your awesome dance moves’.

North West requested the pop star to even bring her friends on the stage and then all the four girls performed choreographed dance moves including cartwheels. Perry then also asked North’s age and informed them that the pop star herself started singing at the mere age of 9 and that's how she found her little spark.

In the short video clips, Kim Kardashian can also be seen jamming to the Teenage Dreams song by Katy Perry. The mother and daughter duo also interacted with the pop star backstage along with clicking several pictures. North West looked pretty as always in a black bomber jacket with her hair pulled back in a pony.

