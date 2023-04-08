North West shuts down TikTok account, sources reveal it's for her to focus her creativity in other areas

Ever since Kim Kardashian and North West’s account disappeared on TikTok, fans have been wondering what really happened. People were shocked to suddenly see the message “user not found” when they tried to find North and Kim’s account on Tiktok. Some even assumed that it was banned on Tiktok.

What happened to North and Kim Kardashian’s TikTok account

A family source is giving us some insight as to what has happened to the Tiktok account. The source satiated that "North has been more interested in focusing her creativity in other areas lately and is taking a break from TikTok. Like most kids, interests change often, so she may be back on as early as tomorrow — or never again." This makes sense considering that North West is only 9 years old. Kim Kardashian has proudly posted North’s artwork multiple times on social media, proving that she has a knack for sketching and painting. North West also displayed her creative skills when she recently posted a Tiktok where she sketched Ice Spice. It is possible that North found creative inspiration on her recent vacation in Japan.

Kanye West disapproves of North’s Tiktoks

Kanye West expressed his disapproval of North being on Tiktok last year in March. He slammed Kim for a video that she made with North lipsyncing to Machine Gun Kelly’s lyrics, “I fell in love with an emo girl.” Kanye posted on Instagram saying, “Now my 8 year old on here singing she fell in love with an emo girl Leftist don’t want fathers to have no say in our children’s lives.”

Kanye later posted a video where he said he had discussed the video with Kim; he told Kim to “stop antagonizing me with this TikTok thing.” He later added, “I am her father, and I know y’all don’t respect fathers and the idea of family [but] I said I’m not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, to be used by Disney. I have a say so.” Kanye also expressed how he thought that there was no 50/50 custody in society today.

