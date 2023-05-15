Northern Exposure fame Janine Turner on her romance with Alec Alec Baldwin: We mutually called it off

Recently, Janine Turner opened up about her engagement to her “first love” Alec Baldwin. In a conversation with Page Six, the ‘Northern Exposure’ star shared she was just 20 when they met at an audition. Sharing her love at first sight moment, Janine said, “I was engaged to Alec Baldwin. He stared at me across the crowded room … He was my first love. We were engaged and then it wasn’t moving in the right direction, so we decided to part.” However, Janine said that she is still friends with Alec who is now married to Hilaria Baldwin.

Why did Janine Turner and Alec Baldwin call off their engagement?

In a 2014 ‘Oprah: Where Are They Now?’, Janine revealed that the wedding preparations were in process when called it quits. She said, “We had the dress, the invitations, the church, everything. And then we called it off. Mutually called it off. I loved Alec very much, so it was devastating,” she confessed. “[But] we both just knew that it was wrong … It wasn’t healthy. And I knew I didn’t want to live that way in my life.” Turner further revealed the reason behind moving back to New York and chopping off her hair. She said, “I was watching Alec get all of these great roles and I was just told to show up in a bikini and do a 360 or be kidnapped. And I, I felt that was beneath my dignity. And if that’s what it was going to be, I didn’t want to continue acting.”

Janine Turner opens up about being a single mother

Janine, who took a step back from her career after she embraced motherhood said that, “Motherhood happened upon me and my focus became my daughter, and as a single mom, because her father wasn’t around, chose not to be, I was all alone. I mean all alone, not kinda like the dad is there on the weekends. Completely alone, so I think I felt I wanted to be home with my family.”

