Nosferatu Director Robert Eggers Expresses His Disinterest In Making THIS Genre Of Movies; Find Out

Robert Eggers appears to have his priorities straight when it comes to the kind of work he wants to put out and the kind he is disinterested in. One area and genre the filmmaker is certain that he won't tap into, which he reportedly revealed is making contemporary movies featuring current-day inventions and technology.

While conversing with Rotten Tomatoes, Eggers stated that capturing such inventions makes him feel sick. He stated, “The idea of having to photograph a car makes me ill.” The filmmaker stated that nay concept of capturing a “cellphone is just death.”

Eggers stated that to make a contemporary project, one has to capture a cellphone as it is how “life is,” adding that he would not be creating any such movies.

Eggers, who most recently helmed Nosferatu, is known for directing multiple ventures whose storyline is set between the 1630s and 1890s New England to the Vikings Era. His works include The Witch (2015), The Northman (2022), and The Light House (2019).

During the filmmaker’s conversation with Rotten Tomatoes, Eggers questioned how modern he would potentially go for a venture. Eggers stated that he did not know, adding that he “might go potentially to 1950 but before World War II is more inviting for my imagination.”

As far as his professional front goes, the director is slated to work on his next film, Werewulf, which he penned with Sjon. When it comes to more information about the project, not much is shared but the insiders have revealed that it is set in 13th-century England, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As per the publication, Eggers is also slated to direct and write the second installment of Labyrinth which was released in 1986.

