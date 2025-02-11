Nosferatu’s Bill Skarsgård Joins Star-Studded Cast of The Death of Robin Hood Alongside Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer

After the critical acclaim of Nosferatu, Bill Skarsgård found his next gig in the Michael Sarnoski-helmed film The Death of Robin Hood. The White Lotus fame Murray Bartlett and A Quiet Place’s young star Noah Jupe are also among the new additions to the action epic distributed by A24 in the U.S.

This trio will join the pre-announced cast of Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer, who are also the leads of the film. According to the official synopsis, the film will follow Jackman’s Robin Hood as he grapples with his murderous past.

The battle-worn loner finds himself gravely injured and in the hands of a mysterious woman (Comer), who offers him a chance at salvation,” the synopsis explains. The star-studded film will be financed by Lyrical Media, while Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett will produce it through the Ryder Picture Company banner.

In addition to starring as the titular main lead, Jackman will also serve as one of the producers. While Lyrical Media’s Jon Rosenberg and Natalie Sellers will serve as executive producers. Skarsgård’s character details are still under wraps, but as someone who has proven his versatility over the last few years, he’ll likely essay the role to perfection.

The actor first gained global attention for playing Pennywise the Clown in the It franchise, based on Stephen King’s eponymous horror novels. He most recently earned acclaim for his role as Count Orlok in Nosferatu.

Bartlett is renowned for his Emmy-winning performance in The White Lotus and his role in Max’s beloved series The Last of Us . As for Jupe, The Death of Robin Hood will mark his second collaboration with director Sarnoski since the 2018 blockbuster A Quiet Place.

The 19-year-old star has built an impressive portfolio by working on projects like The Night Manager and the indie movie Honey Boy, which earned him an Independent Spirit Award nomination.