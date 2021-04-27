Nostalgic Mark Ruffalo says ‘Love you all 3000’ on 2 years of Endgame; Gets excited about Loki & Hawkeye shows

Hulk aka Bruce Banner aka Mark Ruffalo shared a nostalgic premiere photo of Avengers Endgame with the fellow Avengers. Wished Marvel luck for phase 4 and tv shows including Loki and Hawkeye.

One of the biggest evolution of Hulk came about in Avengers Endgame when Dr. Bruce Banner evolved himself into Smart Hulk. A composition of a meta-human which has the strength of Hulk and the big brain of Bruce, as he said in the film, “I put brains and the brawns together.” Hulk nearly fulfilled a prophecy when he was handed the gauntlet to bring the earth back and only he could do it because the rays were most gamma and he is made of gamma, almost like everything in his life led up to that moment.

Mark Ruffalo celebrates the two-year anniversary of Avengers Endgame by getting super nostalgic and sharing an all-cast photo with the original six Avengers on the premiere. The Avengers are standing in the photo with the mighty Kevin Fiege hand in hand as they set off the biggest cinematic event in the over 100 old histories of cinema. Ruffalo shared the sentiments of Tony Stark, when he said, “love you all 3000” in the caption. 3000 though may have sounded like a generic number in the film but if one adds all the MCU film length up to Endgame then the number is 3000 and therefore the quote.

Mark just like all the MCU fans shared his excitement for the streak of streaming television that Marvel has focused on the supporting characters at the beginning of phase 4. Mark congratulated Paul and Elizabeth for WandaVision. Anthony and Sebastian for their blockbuster The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. He also shared his excitement for the upcoming shows Loki with Tom Hiddleston in lead and Hawkeye with Jeremy Renner and his bow arrow as the central characters.

