'Not A Good Idea': John Legend Reveals Chrissy Teigen Ended Up In Neck Brace Trying To Be An 'Acrobat'

John Legend shared some news about Chrissy Teigen getting hurt. At a live episode of The Voice on May 13, he told everyone that Chrissy ended up needing a neck brace. She tried copying their 8-year-old daughter Luna Simone's acrobat moves, and it didn't go well.

Legend mentioned that Chrissy hurt her neck trying to do acrobatics, even though it's not really her thing. He said sometimes she likes to take risks and try new things. He thinks she might have been watching Luna too much. Luna's been doing proper gymnastics, but Chrissy thought she could give it a try, and it didn't turn out well.

But John made sure to let fans know that Chrissy is okay now. She's doing much better.

Chrissy Teigen's neck brace: What exactly happened

People started worrying about Chrissy on May 6 when she posted pictures on her Instagram Stories wearing a neck brace.

She posted a snap with the caption "@ the MET!".

Chrissy reassured her followers that her injury wasn't too serious. She said, "I'm fine. I'm okay."

Chrissy explained that she was wearing a CVS neck brace and couldn't move her neck properly because she attempted a headstand that didn't work out. She assured everyone that there wasn't a big story behind it. Additionally, she clarified that she never planned to attend the Met Gala this year, so her injury wasn't the reason for her absence. She apologized for causing worry and felt silly for making it into a big deal.

Travel Troubles: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's eventful journey home

Last month, Teigen and Legend took their family of six on a fun vacation to Thailand. "Chrissy and I have been coming to Thailand together for 17 years now," Legend shared on Instagram on April 7, alongside a slideshow of pictures from their trip. He added, "Loved bringing all our babies for Spring Break 🇹🇭❤️🇹🇭❤️🇹🇭❤️🇹🇭."

However, after enjoying their time together, the famous family encountered some challenges while flying back to the US. "Hour 5 at the airport," Teigen captioned an Instagram Story video on April 8, showing herself sleeping at a Dubai airport due to flight delays.

