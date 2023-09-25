'Not a good look for the city': Malibu Mayor takes to social media to BASH Kourtney Kardashian's private pool party

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with her first child with Travis Barker, as the K sister continues to enjoy her time in maternity. However, it seems that the reality star has found herself in new trouble. This week, the mayor of Malibu took to Facebook to pen down an extensive post about the neighborhood in Malibu and how her pool party was not under any permit. Here is what the entire post from the mayor suggests, as reported by Page Six.

Malibu Mayor on Kourtney Kardashian's pool party

Kourtney Kardashian has found herself in hot water with the mayor of Malibu, Bruce Silverstein, over allegations of misleading permit information for a recent event. The controversy centers around the 'Poolside with Poosh' party that took place at an expansive Malibu mansion on a recent Saturday. Silverstein took to Facebook to express his concerns, stating that the event had been misrepresented as a baby shower hosted by the property owner.

He revealed that, according to the event planner, the house was being "rented" for an 'influencer event,' contradicting the initial descriptions. While the nature of the event was initially unclear, one attendee informed Page Six that the gathering was a privately held wellness event with no more than 100 guests, all friends of Poosh, Kardashian's lifestyle brand.

Mayor Silverstein, in his Facebook post, voiced his disapproval of the situation, describing it as a negative development for Malibu residents. He expressed his disappointment, writing, "As an elected official, however, I am appalled by the situation, and it helps me understand what residents throughout the city are dealing with." Silverstein also criticized the prioritization of celebrities and the wealthy over the interests of local residents. He added, "Not a good look for the city — although it is a great ad to non-residents who want to come here and destroy the residents' peaceful enjoyment of their homes."

As of now, Kourtney has not released any statement on the matter. We will be sure to update this section with more updates as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

