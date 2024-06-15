‘Not A Part Of My Life': Rachel Leviss Says She Will No Longer Talk About Ariana Madix

Rachel Leviss is finally putting an end to Scandoval, from her side at least. The former Vanderpump Rules star recently opened up about her take on the aftermath of her affair with Tom Sandoval and revealed she no longer wants to talk about Ariana Madix.

Leviss shared her unwillingness to fuel the VPR debacle anymore and said she will refrain from ranting about Ariana Madix further. While noting that her comments about Madix have always been “respectful,” she claimed that Madix holds little significance in her life.

Rachel Leviss is moving on from Scandoval

Rachel Leviss, 29, has shuffled her life back together after the infamous scandal with ex-Tom Sandoval on VPR, which went down as the biggest controversy in Bravo’s history. The reality star, however, gave an update on her current take on the scandal, during the June 12 episode of her podcast Rachel Goes Rogue.

Leviss had planned to not engage on the topics of Ariana Madix or ex-Tom Sandoval at any cost. But after a viewer’s question asked her why she hadn’t clarified her stance on Madix’s comments in the Season 11 reunion which premiered on May 28, Leviss caved. "I don't need to talk about Ariana any more than I deem necessary to get my point across," the former VPR castmate told her fans. "I don't plan on continuing to talk about her anymore because she's not a part of my life.”

Furthermore, the model acknowledged that she had to take Ariana’s name this time to add context to her “experience” and not “bash” her. Leviss reflected on Madix’s insulting remarks about her in the reunion and claimed she understood “her pain” and compared it with her comments about Madix on the podcast. Leviss added, “I'm sure it's infuriating and frustrating."

Rachel Leviss has been subject to wide criticism from fans and her castmates ever since her affair with Tom Sandoval, 41, who was already in a decade-long relationship with Madix, took the spotlight in VPR Season 10. Owing to the scandal, dubbed as Scandoval, Leviss found her exit from from the Bravo reality show after five seasons.

What did Ariana Madix say about Rachel Leviss in the reunion?

Even though Ariana Madix and her boyfriend of nearly 10 years, Tom Sandoval broke up following the scandal last year, the rift between them hasn’t ceased. As seen since the beginning of Season 11 of VPR, the ex-couple have engaged in occasional feuds, also causing much strain within the entire friend group.

In the VPR Season 11 Reunion Part 3 episode, Madix addressed Sandoval’s affair with Rachel Leviss once again, while condemning the latter for constantly talking about her. “You also brought a s--- person into both of our lives in a very f---ed up way. And this b-tch has to talk about me all the f---ing time. You did that," the Dancing with the Stars alum contested.

The former Broadway star had caught Tom Sandoval cheating on her after she found inappropriate text messages and pictures of Leviss in his mobile phone, per People. Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules is available to stream on Peacock.

