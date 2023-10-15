'Not a pleasant experience': Daniel Radcliffe reveals he hated doing THIS scene in Harry Potter

When J.K. Rowling created the Harry Potter series, she built an entire magical world filled with characters, creatures, and places. Daniel Radcliffe's Harry Potter was one of the major characters in the film franchise.

Daniel Radcliffe hated this scene in Harry Potter

The most exciting aspect of Harry Potter was the sport of Quidditch, where wizards and witches flew on broomsticks. However, it might surprise you to learn that Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the movies, didn't enjoy filming Quidditch scenes. Radcliffe revealed, "Quidditch is right up there with the least fun things I've done on Harry Potter certainly. It is not a pleasant experience, it does hurt quite a lot and it is not something I would be rushing back to do! [...] I had to do it for all of the movies, pretty much, so that's been my favourite thing about the seventh one. No Quidditch!" per Slashfilm. Tom Felton who played the role of Draco Malfoy in the movie shared, "I'm so glad I haven't done it since the second film."

More on the fast-paced sport of Quidditch

In the world of Harry Potter, Quidditch is a fast-paced sport. Two teams of seven players each compete while flying on broomsticks. They score points by throwing a red ball called the Quaffle through their opponent's goal hoops, which are guarded by a Keeper. But it's not that simple. In Quidditch, there are Bludgers, black balls that try to knock Chasers off their broomsticks. Each team has Beaters who protect their players from these rogue Bludgers. To make things even more exciting, there's the Golden Snitch, a tiny, super-fast ball. The Seekers from each team race to catch it, earning their team a massive 150 points and ending the game.

Harry Potter becomes the youngest Seeker on the Gryffindor Quidditch team, thanks to his incredible flying skills and the influence of his father. He accidentally gets on the team when he defends his friend Neville and captures the attention of Professor McGonagall.So, while Quidditch may look like a thrilling sport in the movies, the reality of filming it wasn't as enjoyable for Radcliffe. But for fans, it remains an exciting and integral part of the magical world of Harry Potter.

