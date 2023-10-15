-'Not all of my life is going...': When Taylor Swift revealed THIS iconic line in Reputation's title track was influenced by Game of Thrones character

Taylor Swift's artistic brilliance isn't confined to her chart-topping music. She's deeply influenced by the world of movies, TV shows, and literature. Swift's songwriting often mirrors the storytelling of her favorite films and books, weaving intricate narratives into her music. Her song Love Story was inspired by Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, while Blank Space showcases her love for drama and dark romantic tales. Taylor Swift's eclectic influences from pop culture enrich her music, making her a true master of weaving storytelling into her songs, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide.

Taylor Swift on Game of Thrones

During an exclusive interview with Rolling Stones , Taylor Swift revealed how big of a fan she is of Game of Thrones. When Swift was asked about her “list of names was a reference to Arya”, the singer said, “I like to be influenced by movies and shows and books and stuff. I love to write about a character dynamic. And not all of my life is going to be as kind of complex as these intricate webs of characters on TV shows and movies.”

She also shared her thoughts on the finale episode of epic series Game of Thrones adding, “Oh, my God. I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about this. So, clinically our brain responds to our favorite show ending the same way we feel when a breakup occurs. I read that. There’s no good way for it to end. No matter what would have happened in that finale, people still would have been really upset because of the fact that it’s over.”

Taylor Swift on drawing inspiration from other places

During the conversation, Swift was also asked about “the idea that as your own life becomes less dramatic, you’ll need to pull ideas from other places?” She responded, “I don’t feel like that yet. I think I might feel like that possibly when I have a family. If I have a family. [Pauses] I don’t know why I said that! But that’s what I’ve heard from other artists, that they were very protective of their personal lives, so they had to draw inspiration from other things. But again, I don’t know why I said that. Because I don’t know how my life is going to go or what I’m going to do. But right now, I feel like it’s easier for me to write than it ever was.”

