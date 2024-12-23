Not Cynthia Erivo But THIS Actress Was The First Choice To Play Elphaba In Wicked; Details Inside

Demi Moore is going around being praised by the audience and the critics for her role in The Substance. On the other hand, Cynthia Erivo has also been making headlines on the internet for playing the role of Elphaba in Wicked.

But what if Moore played the character of the green wizard in the latter film? According to producer Marc Platt, Demi Moore was almost cast in the role of Elphaba. In conversation with Vanity Fair, Platt revealed that Wicked had been in the works even before the original Broadway musical took place in 2003. The producer claimed that the Indecent Proposal actress was amongst many other big names who were considered to play the part.

Recalling the events, Platt revealed in his interview with the media portal, "I am going to try and get the timeline right if I can remember. But I believe when I became the president of production at Universal, the project was already here... It had been optioned initially by Demi Moore's company."

He further stated, "People who had expressed an interest in the first six months included Whoopi Goldberg and Claire Danes... Salma Hayek had had some interest, and Laurie Metcalf."

Platt continued to say that some A-list actresses were also considered for the role of Glinda in the film, which did not go on the floors. Among them were Emma Thompson, Nicole Kidman, and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Further in his conversation, the former Universal producer claimed that Moore could have played any part in the movie but personally felt that the actress could have fit well in the role of Elphaba. Elaborating on the statements, he said, "I think on different days she could do either, but in the moment, it was definitely for Elphaba."

Meanwhile, in the latest version of Wicked, Erivo perfectly blended into the character. The audience has heaped praise on the star cast of the movie, which includes Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Bowen Yang, and Jeff Goldblum, among others.

The film will soon be available to watch on streaming platforms.

