‘Not Everything Has To Be Shawshank Redemption’: Kelly Clarkson Defends Avengers: Endgame Against Negative Reviews

Kelly Clarkson does not like anyone giving bad reviews to Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame. Clarkson is seen in a YouTube video posted by the Daytime Show taking offense at anyone who has given Marvel's 2019 film negative reviews. The superhero epic broke multiple records at the box office, while it also went on to become the last movie of Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man.

Avengers: Endgame also starred Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johanson, Tom Holland, Paul Rudd, and Chadwick Boseman, among others.

What did Kelly Clarkson say about Avengers: Endgame getting bad reviews?

Speaking of Avengers: Endgame getting bad reviews from the critics, Clarkson immediately snapped during the video. The singer defended the movie, calling it “big epic Marvel things.” Clarkson also revealed that the fans have lived it in theaters, and there is nothing wrong with the movie.

The Stronger crooner shared, "Who gave this a bad review? Ugh, it’s just these big, epic Marvel things. These big epic superhero movies.'" Clarkson continued to say, "Fans love them. Not everything has to be Shawshank Redemption. Whatever."

One of the critics shared their review of the Marvel movie by making reference to Martin Scorsese’s words. They said that Marvel movies are like theme parks. To this end, the music artist snapped and said, “There’s nothing wrong with theme park rides. People love theme parks!”

The other reviewer took a jab at Johansson’s character, Natasha Romanoff, eating peanut butter sandwiches in a $350 million film.

Clarkson replied, “I know what you’re talking about, and that’s when all of her friends freaking disappeared!" She went on to say, "They’re gone! Who cares what she’s eating?! Was she supposed to be dining on sushi while all of her friends were gone? Like, I don’t know!”

Kelly Clarkson’s take on Avengers: Endgame

According to Kelly Clarkson, the 2019 Avengers movie deserved a five-star rating. The singer believes that while everyone else is entitled to their opinions, her favorite films will remain her favorites despite everyone else’s opinions. The Catch My Breath singer went on to say, "The end of Endgame was so boss! They all came back! Doctor Strange is incredible. He was just like br, br, br, br with the magic, and like everybody came through and was like, 'What's up, Thanos?'"

Clarkson further added, “My favorite films are my favorite films. I love ‘em… And everybody’s entitled to their opinion. I was being funny, but, you know, you’re wrong. For all you haters out there, I give your reviews one star—half a star! I just took half of it away.”

Kelly Clarkson also reviewed many other films in the YouTube video that she appeared in.

