'Not funny in the least': Jimmy Kimmel's Jokes On Robert Downey Jr's Past Addiction Issues Leaves Internet Fuming

The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on March 10, started with humor as Kimmel teased nominee Robert Downey Jr. about his past drug history. Downey Jr. responded notably to Kimmel's banter during the Oscars opening monologue. Kimmel's signature crowd engagement included a jab at the absence of Greta Gerwig in the Best Director category, redirecting attention to the Oppenheimer nominee.

At Sunday's Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue sparked a particular reaction from Robert Downey Jr. The host began with his trademark crowd engagement, playfully addressing the audience's choice regarding Greta Gerwig's absence in the Best Director category before turning to the Oppenheimer nominee. Kimmel humorously remarked on Downey Jr.'s journey to sobriety after past struggles with substance abuse, highlighting, “This is the highest point of Robert Downey Jr.'s long and illustrious career — well, one of the highest points.”

As the camera shifted to Downey, he humorously placed his finger on his nose, eliciting laughter from his Oppenheimer co-star Emily Blunt, who affectionately patted him on the shoulders. Kimmel quipped, “Is that too on-the-nose, or is that a drug motion you're making?” to which Downey said, “Keep it going, keep it going,” as he made a rolling motion with his fingers.

Despite the celebrations, many people on the internet slammed Kimmel for his jokes about the actor’s addiction issues.

Fans calls out Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘tasteless’ jokes

One X user wrote, “Jimmy Kimmel lost my interest when he starting making drug jokes about Robert Downey Jr.... and then he starting making jokes about Bradely Cooper dating his mom.....this Oscars Opening Monologue is a hard no for me,” and another said, “Jimmy kimmel didn’t do Robert Downey jr right. You suck kimmel! Stop it with the drug jokes.”

One more person trolled Kimmel saying, “Imagine fighting so hard to come out of drug addiction, staying clean for many many years, working harder to build up a fantastic career and one day finally being able to win an Oscar, only for a guy like Jimmy Kimmel to make a tasteless "joke" like this. Not funny in the least.”

Another wrote, “Jimmy Kimmel messed up his monologue saying that unnecessary drug joke. WTF 🤦‍♂️,” and one more took a brutal jab at the host, “IMO, if anyone deserved to get a Will Smith slap it was Jimmy Kimmel for his joke about RDJ’s past drug addiction.”

A fan said, “Did...did @jimmykimmel really just make a joke about RDJs past drug issues?? Seriously?? Are we not past this? It's old, boring, and lazy.”

