'Not giving a f—k when he comes in': Ariana Madix stands up for staying with ex Tom Sandoval post cheating controversy

It's not every day you hear about a celebrity couple who choose to keep living together after a breakup. Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval are making waves with their decision to continue sharing a home even five months post-split. This unique choice has sparked both curiosity and controversy, but Madix has some clear reasons behind her actions. Addressing the chatter surrounding their living situation on the Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast, Madix didn't hold back. She responded to critics like Bethenny Frankel and Raquel Leviss, asserting that she won't let her ex's past actions dictate her future.

Madix's stance is grounded in safeguarding her financial stability

Madix's stance is grounded in her determination to safeguard her financial stability. She shared, I have never been someone who came from money. I know how quickly that goes away. I’m taking care of myself. To ensure wise financial decisions, she's enlisted the help of financial advisors, lawyers, and accountants, all working together to secure her financial future and stability. Contrary to assumptions, Madix clarified that her financial situation isn't as opulent as some might believe. I pay a mortgage. It’s expensive, she revealed, dispelling the notion that she's swimming in wealth. She added I have a lot of places where that money has to go before I get it.

Madix and Sandoval have established clear boundaries

As for their living arrangement, Madix emphasized that she and Sandoval have established clear boundaries. Sharing the same house doesn't mean constant interaction. Madix elaborated, I have a pretty decent setup. My room is kind of like my little apartment. … I stay in my own little zone. She ensures her peace of mind by keeping her door locked, which allows her to sleep without worrying about unexpected encounters. Madix stated, "Yes, we’re in the same house, but I don’t have to think about him.

The breakup between Madix and Sandoval came in March after news emerged of Sandoval's affair with Leviss. Although Madix had seemingly moved out two months later, those pictures of her with moving boxes were actually part of a collaboration with SoFi, a personal finance company.

