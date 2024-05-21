'Not Going To Lose Myself': Kevin Costner Reveals How He Filmed Horizon: An American Saga Despite Feeling 'Broken' Amid Christine Baumgartner's Divorce

Kevin Costner is the living legend of Hollywood. The actor has many notable films under his belt including The Bodyguard and Field Of Dreams.

The actor‘s highly anticipated 4-part western epic is notorious for hitting the headlines. The first part titled Horizon: An American Saga premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The film will be released on June 28, 2024. The actor, in a recent interview, revealed about dealing with his divorce from Christine Baumgartner while filming the Western epic.

Kevin Costner on feeling ‘broken’ while filming Horizon: An American Saga

In a recent interview, published in GQ magazine’s cover story, the legendary actor revealed that despite feeling “broken” he kept himself busy with the filming of The Horizon: An American Saga films. He revealed that he was dealing with “very serious stuff.”

The 69-year-old actor reflected on finding a new level of Victory. He added, “I’ve taken big bites out of life, life’s taken big ones out of me, right? I’m not going to lose myself because I’ve been bruised. I have been, but I’m not going to lose myself.”

The Bodyguard actor expressed that no matter how broken he may be, he still has a level of responsibility.

Further in the interview, without revealing much about his divorce, he said so much has happened in his life recently.

The Academy Awards winner said, “I’m right now looking at myself in the dark” and saying to himself, “Get the f**k up and deal with this and find the joy every day of seeing your kids play while you’re here — and then work your ass off to get this thing finished.'”

In the interview, the actor also revealed that as a working dad, he had to fulfill the immediate needs of his children.

The Horizon: An American Saga premiers at the Cannes

On May 19th, Costner's film premiered at one of the most important festivals of cinema, Cannes.

At the festival, during the speech, Costner who has served as a director, producer, and co-writer for the film, gave a moving speech about the Western epic. He said “ I made this. It's not mine anymore. It's yours.”

He added that the films are about life and about how many times one is willing to share it. He expresses that he feels so lucky and blessed.

At the end of his speech, he credited his production, addressing it as a miracle in his life.

During the festival, the actor revealed to Deadline that his highly anticipated film’s second part is already close to being completed. The sequel is set to release on August 16, 2024, as per Screen Rant.

