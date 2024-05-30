Jane Seymour Denies Cosmetic Surgery Rumors

Iconic British actress and Little Italy movie star Jane Seymour is currently seen dismissing the ongoing rumors of cosmetic surgery.

In a recent interview with People for their latest issue, the Wedding Crashers actress addressed assumptions about her having plastic surgery, partly because people were getting it wrong.

The much-appreciated actress shared feelings of her heart: “Doctors tried to fix my under-eye area when I was 40 because photographers said I had bulgy eyes, but the doctor said it’s just a muscle, so there’s nothing to be done.”

Jane Seymour jokes about bulgy eyes, rejects surgery

Jane Seymour went on to joke that despite people talking about it, she still had a successful career over some time. She enjoyed quite a good career, considering her bulgy eye. She also added that she doesn’t want to do anything permanent when it comes to plastic surgery.

The actress shared her secrets about beauty, age, and health."Smiling is the best way to lift your face and look younger," she said. "Just smile wide, and you'll see the difference."

Jane Seymour embraces Art’s timeline storytelling on Instagram

Jane Seymour often shares Instagram posts that explore the mind-body-soul connection. In a recent one, she posed with her painting, expressing how art transcends time and space, reminding us of our shared humanity and boundless creativity. She added that it's one of her favorite ways to be creative.

Jane Seymour posted a picture of herself at the beach on Instagram, highlighting the joy of feeling the sand beneath her feet. In the caption, she reflects on the simple pleasures of life and the peace found in nature, like walking by the beach, watching the sunrise or sunset, and sitting by the water.

From her Instagram posts, it is also noticed that Jane Seymour enjoys healthy eating and growing her food in her garden. She moderates her wine intake for health reasons but values clarity of mind. She exercises cautiously to avoid injury, incorporating weights for bone health rather than aiming for extreme muscle growth.

