Not Jennifer Aniston but Brad Pitt engaged to Alia Shawkat and Angelina Jolie is relieved?

Rumour has it that Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat are engaged. A dubious source also claims Angelina Jolie is happy that her ex-husband did not end up with Jennifer Aniston.

Over the past few months, several reports about Brad Pitt's dating life have been making the headlines. The actor has been subjected to rumours about his reunion with Jennifer Aniston and his friendship with Alia Shawkat. While the former flames have not reunited, Brad and Alia have assured that they are nothing more than friends. However, tabloids are refusing to give the two stars a break. A recent rumour has claimed that the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star and the Arrested Development actress are engaged.

Before we proceed, we'd recommend you take the developments with a pinch of salt. In Touch claimed Brad has chosen Alia over Jennifer. The actors apparently started off as friends but now Brad has allegedly asked Alia to be his wife. “At first Alia and Brad were just friends,” a dubious source claimed. "But they started to develop feelings for each other, while Brad’s romance with Jen remained stagnant.” Apparently Pitt “has fallen in love with Alia and has asked her to be his wife.”

These rumours aren't convincing enough for Alia had recently confirmed that there is nothing beyond friendship between the two. Speaking to Vulture, Alia dismissed the dating rumours and said, "We’re just friends.” When the rumours first began making the headlines, Alia's friends were as curious as the world. "All my friends were like ‘What’s going on?’ and sending me photos. I just felt overwhelmed. It’s that feeling of being naked in school, like, Oh my God, everyone’s looking at me," she said.

She also revealed at the time that she was introduced to Brad through director Spike Jonze. “We just became friends, and Brad introduced me to his group of friends, and it grew from there,” she said. Speaking about the media coverage, she said, "To them it’s like, ‘We don’t get it! This girl is weird! She’s so different! Why are they hanging out? You get too close to the prom king, and all of a sudden, everyone’s like, ‘Well, who is this b**ch?’”

Meanwhile, another In Touch Weekly report claimed that Angelina is relieved that Brad has moved on with Alia instead of moving back with Jennifer. The dubious insider alleges Angelina called Brad after she learned about the alleged engagement to wish him. "Angie called Brad and wished him well! He was floored, especially since they’re still fighting over Chateau Miraval. But people suspect part of the reason she’s so supportive is that she’s relieved he’s not marrying Jen again. That’s the last thing Angie would have wanted," the unverified source said. We are highly doubtful that the actress must have taken the step.

Anyway, Brad and Angelina are said to be on better terms now. “It’s taken them a long time, with a lot of family therapy, to get to this point," a source told People magazine after the actor was spotted leaving Angelina's house in Los Angeles a few days ago. The couple’s six children - Maddox, Pax, Knox, Zahara, Shiloh, and Vivienne - "are no longer dealing with separation issues from Angie," the insider of the international magazine added. "Brad and Angelina have come a very long way and they're finally in a place where they both want to work together to raise their kids. They have no plans to reconcile and any communication between them is regarding their children's needs and future," another grapevine told Entertainment Tonight.

The couple has prioritised their children. They want the Jolie-Pitt children to stay healthy and happy. Brad and Angelina have reportedly reached a point where they can co-parent in peace. "Brad and Angelina want their kids to be healthy and happy and to have the support of both of their parents. It has taken years to heal and they finally are in a place where they can co-parent in a really healthy way," the source added.

On the work front, Angelina is expected to return to the sets of The Eternals, which marks her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. As for Brad, he was last seen Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which saw him sweep all the Best Supporting Actor awards at the award seasons this year. This includes the Oscars and BAFTA awards. He was also seen in Ad Astra.

