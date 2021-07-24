Not just a memoir; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle SIGNED a four book deal with Penguin Random House?

According to Daily Mail, Prince Harry has allegedly signed a lucrative four-book deal, with the second due out only after his grandmother Queen Elizabeth dies. The deal with Penguin Random House will see a memoir released in 2022 during The Queen's Platinum Jubilee, with the second book to be held back until after her death. As part of the deal with Penguin Random House, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, will write a 'wellness' guide. The title and author for the fourth book is yet to be known.

Interestingly, a spokesperson for the couple tells Page Six that contrary to the Daily Mail report, there is only one memoir planned by Harry and it’s scheduled to be released in late 2022 as originally announced. The source further added that it is appalling to tie anything to The Queen’s death as the Daily Mail reported one of Harry’s books would be. As for the contents of the memoir, Prince Harry claims that he would be mentioning different aspects of his life. "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," The Duke of Sussex said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry did speak privately with the royal family regarding his memoir's publication very recently, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told People. It was also informed by the spokesperson that Harry would not officially be expected to obtain permission for writing a memoir

The statement by Buckingham Palace reads, "Harry would not be expected to obtain permission from Buckingham Palace for the project. Any clarification about the book would be a question for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

