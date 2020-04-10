Not Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez's new song Souvenir is about ex boyfriend The Weeknd?

Selena Gomez dropped three new songs: "Boyfriend," "She," and "Souvenir." Fans are convinced Souvenir has The Weeknd written all over it.

Selena Gomez has left tongues wagging courtesy her new songs. The singer released three new songs titled "Boyfriend," "She," and "Souvenir." The songs were released as a part of Rare's Deluxe edition. While she shared a clarification before she dropped Boyfriend, the 27-year-old singer has sparked speculations that her song Souvenir is about The Weeknd. Selena and Weeknd dated for 10 months back in 2017. The relationship ended just before Selena rekindled her romance with Justin Bieber for one last time.

While the song serves as a great earworm, fans are convinced that Souvenir's lyrics are inspired by her relationship with the Starboy hitmaker. Fans have referred to several lines from the song to hint prove their case. One of which is, "New York back in August, tenth floor balcony/Smoke is floating over Jane and Greenwich street." Fans noticed the line refers to one of Abelena's date nights in NYC.

E! News points out that months before the described August dinner date, Selena was spotted with The Weeknd at Rao's restaurant. The singers were enjoying a romantic date night which saw the Lose You To Love Me singer don a silver slip dress. Earlier this week, the singer shared a picture sporting the same dress that doubled up as the album art for Souvenir. It was probably a subtle confirmation that the song is indeed about The Weeknd.

Another set of lines from the song read, "Swimming in your eyes, in your eyes, in your eyes/Egyptian blue/Something I've never had without you." An eagle-eyed Selena fan speculated on Twitter, "‘egyptian blue' isn't about the color of someone's eyes. this color signified something very RARE. it was something never done before and a great accomplishment by the egyptians. she's referring to how special her relationship with [The Weeknd] was." We can hear our heart cracking up!

Selena has also penned the line, "Sunset Tower lobby, waiting there for me" which is obvious that she is referring to the famous 4-star West Hollywood landmark in Los Angeles. The former couple was spotted in the LA hotel in July 2017. Paparazzi spotted the duo leaving the venue in the same car.

The lines "Calling your name, the only language I can speak/Taking my breath, a souvenir that you can keep" also seems a beautiful Easter egg placed with regard to their relationship. Selenators noticed that the lines have a connection to The Weeknd's 2018 song "Call Out My Name". Maybe, the former couple is interacting through their lyrics now because that's their thing?

Anyway, a fan also dragged The Weeknd's song from his new album to further prove that the two haven't forgotten each other. Weeknd released a song titled Missed You. A fan pointed out the lyrics, "But then I heard you call my name and it sounded like the sweetest song/You never moved on, you were waiting for me all along."

It was previously rumoured that the lines and the song might be for Weeknd's other ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid. However, fans are now convinced that it was Selena all along. "Call Out My Name and Missed You by the Weeknd & Souvenir by Selena. IT CAN’T BE A F**KING COINCIDENCE," a fan tweeted.

Fans are also referring to the song to prove that Selena and Weeknd were good for each other. "Selena’s new song about The Weeknd just proved once again, that he’s the best boyfriend a girl could have....I said what I said. Period," another fan tweeted. "Thinking about how selena dedicated f**k you songs to beiber but love songs to the weeknd... tells me alot about who wanted her as a trophy and which one actually cared about her," another fan pointed out.

Fans are also hoping that the couple gets back together.

We all know @theweeknd is the superior Selena ex and the only one that could beat him is himself if they got back together because that man was everything and we didn’t appreciate him enough we want you back Abel — ѕтαιηєԃ ցℓαѕѕ (@talkfastjerrieg) April 4, 2020

Call out my name: The Weeknd Calling your name: Selena Gomez I don't know if you're thinking what I'm thinking. — Rachel Green (@ItzelMartam) April 9, 2020

SOUVENIR IS ABOUT THE WEEKND JUST HOW CALL OUT MY NAME WAS ABOUT SELENA THIS PROVES THEY REALLY LOVED EACH OTHER #SelenasBoyfriend #RareDeluxe #RareDeluxeOutNow pic.twitter.com/w9j9c5g07f — Hana (@MissAmericHANA) April 9, 2020

What do you think about Selena's new song? Do you think it has The Weeknd written all over it? Do you also think Selena and The Weeknd should get back together? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

