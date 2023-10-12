'Not knowing what to do with myself...': When Miley Cyrus revealed WHY she was 'anxious' while she was a Disney star, and dating Liam Hemsworth

As Miley started her career being a Disney star, the Hannah Montana actress never imagined that she would be a world renowned pop star. However, as things went in favor, her personal life saw many turmoils which she never imagined. While Miley Cyrus has parted way from Liam Hemsworth, she once revealed about how she was anxious being a Disney star and being with the Hunger Games actor.

Disney Channel's Hannah Montana had eight year old Cyrus when the show started. However, being a Disney star did came with anxiety for her. She was in conversation with Tavi Gevinson for Elle and shared her perspective on mental health and personal relationship with ex-husband. "When I was with [Liam] or when I was on Disney, the thing that gave me the most anxiety was not knowing what to do with myself when Disney wasn't there to carry me anymore or if I didn't have him," said the pop star.

She revealed that she is fine as she is free from both the things, her ex-husband and haivng an image of being a Disney star. She lays in bed at night by herself and is totally okay, as per Elle. She later added, “That's so much stronger than the person three years ago who would have thought they would have died if they didn't have a boyfriend." Following the fallout with Liam Hemsworth, the former Hannah Montana star revealed that her fans have told that her struggles have helped them with their depression.

Why Flowers singer ended her relationship with the Hunger Games actor

Ever since their split, the internet has wanted to know the real reason why Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth divorced in 2019. The Flowers singer once revealed her battles with sobriety, leading some to wonder if substance abuse had anything to do with the end of her marriage. She reflected on her 10-year relationship with Hemsworth and revealed it ended simply because “there was too much conflict,” and that their divorce in 2019 had nothing to do with her sobriety.

