Not Lisa or Sabrina Carpenter, Teagan Croft Gets Cast as Rapunzel in Tangled Live Action, Milo Manheim Plays Flynn Rider

Disney has confirmed its lead cast for the upcoming live-action remake of its romance story, Tangled. While rumors were rife about the possible pop star casting for the role of Rapunzel, the studio seems to have gone the other direction. On January 7 local time, it was announced that Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim were cast in the roles of Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in the live-action remake of Tangled. No release date has yet been announced.

All about Tangled live-action casting

Previously, many names, including Espresso hitmaker Sabrina Carpenter and The White Lotus Season 3 debutant, BLACKPINK member Lisa, as well as Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, were thrown in the mix, said to be in talks for the role of Rapunzel. Meanwhile, multiple internet heartthrobs like Mason Thames, Charlie Gillespie, and Gilli Jones were considered for the role of Flynn Rider. However, the latest revelation has left many fans happy. Taking to its social media accounts, Disney confirmed the update, writing, “Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim are Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in the live-action reimagining of Disney's Tangled. Coming only to theaters.”

The feature film has roped in Michael Gracey, who is the man behind Better Man and The Greatest Showman, as its director, as revealed by The Hollywood Reporter. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, best known for Do Revenge and Thor: Love and Thunder, has helmed the project as the scriptwriter. Earlier reports suggest that Avengers star Scarlett Johansson was roped in for the role of the adoptive mother figure in the story, with no confirmations coming in as of now.

The original movie had Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi voice the parts of the damsel in distress, princess-to-be, and the thief who saves her from the claws of the evil Mother Gothel. It is believed to be a long-term project, with Disney unlikely to rush its production after the extensive time it took to choose its leads. No further details have so far been revealed, including a possible premiere date.

