Not Met Gala 2023 yet, but Rihanna gracefully flaunts her baby bump in a Karl Lagerfeld design

Rihanna has the internet talking about how she understood the assignment even before the Met Gala 2023 began. The Umbrella singer stepped out this weekend in New York City and got everyone talking about her outfit. The 35-year-old superstar went for an all-Chanel look. She wore a mini white fur dress and a crop faux fur jacket and paired it with glasses.

Rihanna pays tribute to Karl Lagerfeld before Met Gala 2023

Rihanna got everyone talking with her all-Chanel look this weekend. According to Vogue, the pieces that the singer wore were borrowed from Chanel’s 1994 fall collection. Specifically, the Chanel cropped faux-fur jacket in black and white- Lagerfeld’s signature style. Riri stepped out in a mini white fur dress and a faux fur jacket and topped it off with pair of ‘CC’ logo glasses to complete the look. The theme of this year’s Met Gala is ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’; the reason Rihanna chose to wear this outfit days before the Met could be a hint.

Riri took to her social media handles to post pictures of herself in the look and captioned it, "Not even Monday." Fans are convinced that this is Riri’s version of an easter egg telling them that she will be in attendance at the Met. In the photos, Rihanna wore a white fuzzy Coperni dress, Amina Muaddi heels, and Benny Andallo faux fur hat to go with the Chanel pieces.

Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner posed for the camera while flaunting her growing baby bump. Rihanna posted the look from several angles, including a picture that looks like a paparazzi’s perspective.

Is Rihanna attending the Met Gala?

There is no confirmation from the singer about her attendance other than the hint in the post caption that suggests she would be at the Met. If Rihanna does attend the Met this year, it will be the first time after her 2021 gown and Balenciaga beanie look. In 2018, the singer showed up to the Met wearing a beaded gown, cape, and milter from John Galliano.

Met Gala 2023

This year’s theme is a tribute to the legendary German Designer Karl Lagerfeld. The organizers announced the theme of this year’s Met Gala in September 2022. One hundred fifty of Karl’s most notable creations were showcased from Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel, and his own eponymous label.

