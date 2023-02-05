Not Michelle Yeoh but Jackie Chan was the first choice for Everything Everywhere All At Once; DEETS

In the Everything Everywhere All At Once , Yeoh plays the role of Evelyn, a Chinese-American immigrant. She along with her husband owns a Laundromat. The couple are audited by the Internal Revenue Service while she gets sucked into the parallel universe to fight Jobu Tupaki to save her real world from collapsing. Evelyn plays the role of an ordinary woman who turns into superhero.

Michelle Yeoh, the first Asian actress to receive an Oscar nomination for the category of Best Actress, revealed that she received a text from Jackie Chan congratulating for the film.

Jackie Chan was directors first choice for Everything Everywhere All At Once

Jackie Chan also shared that the directors Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan of Everything Everywhere All At Once offered him the role first. Michelle Yeoh thanked him for turning down the role as the opportunity was later given to her.

In a CNN interview with Christiane Amanpour, Michelle Yeoh shared that her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once was for a man when the directors set out for the movie. The role was completely reversed in the film as earlier it was decided Jackie Chan would play the protagonist with the star herself as his wife.

Yeoh further added that usually it was men who get to do the adventure roles in the movies but she wanted to do the same as well. She further thanked the directors Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan for the opportunity for the role as well as the success of the movie. As the directors were not afraid of the role of a strong woman in their movie, Everything Everywhere All At Once did wonders.