Not New York, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed their baby girl at a Pennsylvania farm on September 19?

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid reportedly welcomed their daughter on September 19 as the 25-year-old supermodel gave birth on her farm in rural Pennsylvania.

"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love," gushed new mom Gigi Hadid in a candid black and white shot of her and Zayn Malik's first child's tiny hands. It was at the beginning of 2020 when news broke out about Gigi's pregnancy and finally, the young couple have now become a family of three with the arrival of their daughter.

As of now, we're yet to know baby ZiGi's name as well as the reveal of the first photo but according to a Page Six report, we now have an official date of birth. Zayn and Gigi welcomed their daughter on September 19 and moreover, it wasn't New York but the 25-year-old supermodel's farm in rural Pennsylvania where she gave birth. If you've been keeping up with the Hadids, you'll know that the quarantine period saw the new parents splitting their time between the Pennsylvania farm and NYC. Moreover, Gigi even celebrated her 25th birthday on the farm along with Zayn, mother Yolanda Hadid and sister Bella Hadid.

Malik had reportedly bought the farm next to Yolanda's farm where he likes to grow tomatoes, cucumbers and cherries while also riding around on his ATV. ZiGi also has a horse who they named Cool while Yolanda has cattle, sheep and chickens on her farm.

Now, all we need is baby ZiGi's chosen name by her famous parents and the first photo!

Meanwhile, Zayn also made headlines for releasing new music; a romantic single titled Better which could be another song referencing his love story with Gigi.

