Not Nick Jonas but Priyanka Chopra Jonas is showering all her love on Gino: Gino loves my cuddles

Priyanka Chopra Jonas showers Gino Jonas with hugs. The actress assured Gino loved her cuddles.

Jonas and Nick Jonas are quarantining together in the US. The couple is surrounded by a few family members and their pooches - Gino and Diana. Over the past few weeks, PeeCee has been keeping fans updated with her quarantine life activities. This included doubling up Nick's lap into a pillow, draping a saree, and working out with niece Sky Krishna. Now, The Sky Is Pink actress took to Instagram and shared a photo to reveal she is showering the couple's dog, Gino, with cuddles.

The gorgeous diva dons a colourful sweater with her hair tied up in a messy bun. She sports quirky blue glasses placed on her head. Priyanka flashes her contagious smile as she showers Gino with some hugs. Gino seems a tad uncomfortable with the cuddle but PeeCee clarifies, "I promise Gino loves my cuddles."

We believe you, Priyanka!

Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas' photo with Gino below:

Fans know that Gino walked into NickYanka around the time of their first wedding anniversary last year. Priyanka surprised Nick with the adorable pet. She shared a video of surprising the Jonas Brothers singer last year. Nick was evidently shocked by the surprised. Speaking with USA Today, the singer revealed he "wasn’t because there was a dog that I didn’t know on top of me. It was because I realized I didn’t greet her (Priyanka) at the door." "Those puppy claws are sharp. So there was a few scratches on my back from that," he added.

