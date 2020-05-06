Not Nick Jonas but Priyanka Chopra Jonas is showering all her love on Gino: Gino loves my cuddles
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are quarantining together in the US. The couple is surrounded by a few family members and their pooches - Gino and Diana. Over the past few weeks, PeeCee has been keeping fans updated with her quarantine life activities. This included doubling up Nick's lap into a pillow, draping a saree, and working out with niece Sky Krishna. Now, The Sky Is Pink actress took to Instagram and shared a photo to reveal she is showering the couple's dog, Gino, with cuddles.
The gorgeous diva dons a colourful sweater with her hair tied up in a messy bun. She sports quirky blue glasses placed on her head. Priyanka flashes her contagious smile as she showers Gino with some hugs. Gino seems a tad uncomfortable with the cuddle but PeeCee clarifies, "I promise Gino loves my cuddles."
We believe you, Priyanka!
Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas' photo with Gino below:
Fans know that Gino walked into NickYanka around the time of their first wedding anniversary last year. Priyanka surprised Nick with the adorable pet. She shared a video of surprising the Jonas Brothers singer last year. Nick was evidently shocked by the surprised. Speaking with USA Today, the singer revealed he "wasn’t because there was a dog that I didn’t know on top of me. It was because I realized I didn’t greet her (Priyanka) at the door." "Those puppy claws are sharp. So there was a few scratches on my back from that," he added.
