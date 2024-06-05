'Not Pregnant': Lady Gaga Dispels Pregnancy Rumors Amid Engagement Speculation With Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga addressed pregnancy rumors that were sparked by internet trolls claiming she had a baby bump. In a TikTok video, the 38-year-old singer clarified, "Not pregnant," while showing herself working out at the gym. She humorously added, “Just down bad cryin (sic) at the gym,” referencing a Taylor Swift song.

Lady Gaga dismisses pregnancy speculation with a new video

In the video, Gaga wore a black T-shirt and smiled at the camera, showcasing her distinctive winged eyeliner and glossy lips. Fans rallied around her with supportive messages, praising her beauty and dismissing the rumors.

Lady Gaga sparked rumors of pregnancy after attending her sister Natali Germanotta's wedding in Maine. The 38-year-old pop star was seen with what appeared to be a baby bump at the rehearsal dinner and during the wedding ceremony.

She wore a light peach dress with matching arm-length gloves and held yellow flowers. After the short ceremony, Gaga was spotted chatting with Michael, 46, who looked sharp in a black suit with a flower on his jacket lapel. The couple then took photos together with the newly married couple by the shore.

Adding to the speculation, Gaga was spotted wearing a large diamond ring, leading to rumors of an engagement to Michael Polansky, although she has not confirmed this. Fans expressed excitement over the ring, speculating about her relationship status.

Who is Lady Gaga's boyfriend Michael Polansky?

Lady Gaga's boyfriend Michael Polansky is an entrepreneur and investor who graduated from Harvard with degrees in applied mathematics and computer science. He currently serves as CEO of the Parker Group, overseeing both charitable and business initiatives for Facebook co-founder Sean Parker. One of their notable projects is the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, aiming to advance cancer treatment.

Gaga, 33, and Polansky have known each other through events hosted by Sean Parker, including parties at his Los Angeles mansion and other foundation gatherings. They were first seen together in Las Vegas during New Year's and were later photographed kissing at Gaga's rented mansion in Miami before her pre-Super Bowl concert in 2020; reported Page Six.

Gaga's romantic life has been of public interest, having previously been engaged to actor Taylor Kinney and talent agent Christian Carino. Her current relationship with Polansky became public earlier, with media outlets reporting on their connection.