Not Prince Harry but THIS Hollywood star will join King Charles' coronation

Tom Cruise, who only knows the language of perfectionists and is all caught up with two of his heavy projects, took a decision to pause everything in hand, as he demonstrates to fans in a behind-the-scenes video for Mission: Impossible and Dead Reckoning Part One showing how the "greatest stunts in cinema history" are made. Keeping all the work aside, Cruise didn’t even think twice and was all set to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles. A source close to the actor stated "Tom has been invited to King Charles’ coronation, and there is no way he would have ever turned it down." It is a prestigious event, and Tom is a real royalist—plus he is now close to Prince William and Kate. Tom has told film bosses to shut down production on Mission: Impossible over the coronation weekend.”

This dedicated reaction to Coronation got many people thinking. "It shocked some people on the film, as Tom is so dedicated to his craft and would never normally deviate from his intense production schedule." "But something as important and grand as King Charles’ coronation is something he would not want to miss out on,” source added.

Actors' involvement with the royals in the past: Recently, it has been observed that there has been a closeness between Cruise and William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales. Even an advance screening of Cruise's Oscar-nominated Top Gun: Maverick was given to the royal couple. Two months after the all-star London premiere, the trio attended Kate and William's world premiere viewing of the film in March. According to reports, the Jack Reacher actor has added William and Kate to his famous Christmas gift list because they are now such close friends. Every year, those who are lucky enough to be a part of Cruise's Christmas tradition receive his favourite coconut cake from a Los Angeles bakery. The actor's sweet LA treat was initially served to the royal couple in December last year. The fans are all set to see how the coronation goes. And how Cruise manages his time off after a long list of projects. The British monarch who will be coronated in London on May 6, 2023, will be a magical historical moment that the world will witness. Following Queen Elizabeth II's tragic death, the oldest monarch's throne will be passed to King Charles after many long years.

