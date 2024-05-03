'Not Putting On A Fake Face’: Bella Hadid Says She Is Finally Taking Time For Herself After 10 Years Of Modelling Career

Supermodel Bella Hadid has shared that she is taking a break from her successful and glamorous modeling career after 10 years and beginning a new chapter in Texas with her partner, Adan Banuelo.

"After 10 years of modelling, I realised I was putting so much energy, love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn't necessarily giving back to me," Hadid told Allure magazine, reports people.com.

Bella Hadid started modeling at age 16 with a commercial project for Flynn Skye, a women's clothing line. But her career took off after she walked for Desigual, a Spanish fashion label, at the fall New York Fashion Week in 2014 and months later appeared on the runway for Tom Ford's collection.

With blessed genes of a great height (5'7) and striking features, Hadid has made a mark for herself in the volatile industry of fashion and glamor. Moreover, apart from modelling Hadid has also appeared on the TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians as herself, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid.

Bella Hadid on her life after moving to Texas

Bella Hadid mentioned that her life in Texas has changed, as she now has a close group of friends to spend time with. She enjoys herself and doesn't feel the need to dress up too fancy when going out with them.

Hadid added, "For the first time now, I'm not putting on a fake face. If I don't feel good, I won't go. If I don't feel good, I take time for myself... And I've never had the opportunity to do that or say that before,"

She further added that now, when people see her in pictures, they say she looks genuinely happy and she is feeling better about herself. She enjoys the little things now and has no regrets in life.

Bella Hadid has been working on her mental and physical health

The model also opened up, saying she had been quietly working on her mental and physical health. In fact, it has provided insights into her continued struggle against Lyme disease. (This disease is an infectious illness caused by the Borrelia bacteria. It is primarily transmitted through the bites of ticks, specifically those belonging to the Ixodes genus.)

Her struggle with the disease dates back to 2012, a health challenge that is similarly experienced by her family members, including her mother, Yolanda Hadid and her brother, Anwar Hadid.

