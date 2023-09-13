‘Not Saweetie forgetting that she’s there to work’ Saweetie blotches her script at VMAs pre-show while wearing bare bones outfit; fans REACT

Saweetie, the Best Friend Singer, appeared on the red carpet with Dometi Pongo. Early in the evening, Saweetie posed in her bright pink dress, which was embellished with what looked like two big bones. While Dometi was chatting with her, he asked, "How you doing?" Saweetie replied casually, saying, "I'm good, how you doing?" They had a short conversation, but then there was an awkwardly long pause as both looked directly at the camera. Here’s how netizens reacted to this awkward moment and her VMA outfit.

Saweetie blotches her script and fans react

After this awkward encounter, suddenly Saweetie seemed to realize she was supposed to keep talking and jumped back into the script, saying, "Oh, I am so excited for tonight too and I can't wait to see the fashion and some of my friends."

People on X (formerly Twitter) shared their thoughts on this strange moment. Some said Saweetie messed up her script, while others mentioned her energy seemed off. Here’s how the mixed reactions went,

One joked, "Not Saweetie forgetting that she’s there to work,"

Another quipped, “she said “oh” and still didnt rmb what she was there for (crying emojis),”

“sister pls we’re already pleading for your brand as a model and personality over the music, lmao wake up and try (crying emoji),” third person added

Someone else critiqued, “She said ohh I forgot to clock in (clapping and laughing emoji),”

While some spoke in her support, one person wrote, “but no I might’ve accidentally done this too tho lmao,” while another chimed in, “Why is Saweetie's energy not giving? Like, I so love her look, but she [needs to react quicker].”

Later, Saweetie addressed the blunder on stage during the VMAs and told her critics, "Better stop making my stutter video go viral. I see what you are doing."

Apart from her hosting skills, fans also talked about her unique outfit. She wore a bubble gum pink dress with openings on both sides of her ribs. It was designed by Area and was featured during Fashion Week 2023. The dress had lots of shiny details, but what really caught people's attention were the two large pink bones sticking out of it. One bone was at the collar of the dress, and the other was at her hip.

Saweetie wore a unique outfit with bones

While hosting the MTV VMAs pre-show, Saweetie, whose real name is Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, explained her unique look, saying it was inspired by the fashion of cavemen when clothing first started. Saweetie seemed to have a blast on the red carpet with her caveman-inspired outfit, even playfully kissing the bone in one photo. But she wasn't the only one having fun. Many people took to social media, like Twitter, to make jokes about her VMA look. Predictably, some viewers compared her outfit to something straight out of The Flintstones.

"Saweetie looks like a Flintstone," quipped one person on X.

"Is she wearing the Fred Flintstone collection?" wondered another.

"Are the VMAs being held in Bedrock?" joked a third user. Despite some playful teasing, many fans still loved Saweetie's caveman-inspired outfit, with some saying she looked "Icy Flintstone '' and complimenting her makeup.

