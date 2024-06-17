'Not Taking Anything For Granted': Tony Awards Host Ariana DeBose Opens Up About Life After Oscars Win

Tony Awards 2024 host Ariana DeBose slayed with her power-packed dance performance on the opening night of the star-studded award ceremony, on June 16. It is DeBose's third time hosting the Tony Awards, as she knows how to captivate the audience with charm and grit. The 33-year-old actress has been making a splash in the film industry with her remarkable portrayals.

Recently, DeBose opened up about her personal and professional life after winning an Academy Award for her role as Anita in directing genius Steven Spielberg's movie West Side Story. As she is at the pinnacle of her career, she also talked about the importance of staying grounded and appreciating each moment.

Tony Awards host Ariana DeBose reflects on life and career after winning Oscars

In a new interview with People magazine, Ariana DeBose opened up about her professional and personal life after she won the Oscars in 2022 for her iconic portrayal as Anita in Steven Spielberg's movie West Side Story. The actress recalled how she received a meaningful call from Jamie Lee Curtis after her big win who asked her, "Where are your feet? Tell me where your feet are."

DeBose further told the outlet that Curtis' question had a profound impact on her, which reminded her to be present and appreciate each moment without taking "anything for granted." She said, "It's really something that has stuck with me ever since because it reminds me to be in the moment that I'm in and not take anything for granted."

The Prom movie actress said that her "feet are on the ground," and she is very "focused on remaining grateful" for the moment she is in even when the moment is "challenging."

Ariana DeBose also remarked that staying "grounded" in her career hasn't been easy. DeBose said she feels pressure in the entertainment industry to constantly move forward, saying, "We always have to be moving forward to safeguard the success we've already achieved and level up."

She also emphasizes how taking care of herself and staying open to the reality that not every day will be perfect has allowed her to "sit in gratitude with all the things that I do have."

Ariana DeBose on hosting Tony Awards for the third time

Ariana DeBose has proved she can do anything, and nothing is impossible! The actress has had the perk of hosting the Tony Awards 2024, which marks her third time emceeing the prestigious awards show.

As per People magazine, in a statement, DeBose gushed about getting the opportunity to host the Tony Awards 2024. The actress said she was excited to host the Tonys again at Lincoln Center and "couldn’t pass up the chance" to host the event.



DeBose further mentioned that she is looking forward to working with the team to create an "incredible celebration of this season’s achievements on Broadway for our community and for everyone at home."

Meanwhile, Ariana DeBose is starring as Calypso in the upcoming superhero film Kraven the Hunter, which is scheduled to release in December 2024.