‘Not That It Was….’: Denzel Washinton Recalls How Losing Oscar To Kevin Spacey Made Him ‘Bitter’

There is no rivalry, but Denzel Washington did take it personally when he lost his 2000 Academy Award to Kevin Spacey. The actor, known for his roles in The Little Things and the upcoming Gladiator 2, recently opened up about his career and life.

In an interview with Esquire, Washington shared how he became “bitter” after losing the Best Actor accolade to the Billionaire Boys Club actor. 2000 was the year Washington was nominated for the fourth time and had previously won an Academy Award for Glory in 1989. He was eager to win the award again.

However, the award went to Kevin Spacey, who was nominated for his performance in American Beauty. In the interview, Washington revealed that after Spacey’s name was announced, he turned around and noticed that no one in his vicinity was standing—only the people around the Baby Driver actor were.

Washington further explained that it felt as though everyone was looking at him. “Not that it was this way. Maybe that's the way I perceived it. Maybe I felt like everybody was looking at me?” added the Magnificent Seven actor.

Denzel Washington then went on to add that after the event he went back to his place and “drank that night.”

Soon for the next Oscars, the actor stated that he had no interest in watching the films or even in submitting his votes, being an Academy member. However, his wife Pauletta kept on voting and taking part in the Academy duties.

Recalling a conversation between him and Pauletta, Washington stated that he straight up told his wife that he didn't care about the Academy Awards anymore, asking her if they cared about him back when he had lost.

The American Gangster actor asked his wife to vote, adding that he had given up, “I got bitter. My pity party."

Talking to Variety, the actor stated that the same attitude was carried by him for about “fifteen years,” which was from 1999 to 2014.

However, for those unversed, Denzel Washington had later won the Academy Award for Best Actor for the 2001 cop drama Training Day.

The Deja Vu actor has earned even more Oscar nominations in the same category for his presence in Flight, Fences, and Roman J. Israel, Esq., as well as The Tragedy of Macbeth.

