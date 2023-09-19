'Not the person I knew as my daughter' Thomas Markle expressed sorrow for not being able to see his grandkids, pleaded Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, recently appeared on Good Morning Britain and expressed his deep sorrow at not being able to meet his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, before it's too late. This heartfelt plea for reconciliation follows years of strained relations with his daughter, Meghan Markle, and her husband, Prince Harry.

Thomas Markle wants to see his grandkids

Thomas Markle, a retired TV lighting director, acknowledged that he could legally pursue the right to see his grandkids but emphasized that he didn't want to take that route. Despite his previous controversies, such as staging paparazzi photos before Meghan and Harry's wedding in 2018, Thomas maintained that he hasn't done anything wrong. He described himself as a "really loving father" and asserted that Meghan knows this to be true.

In the interview, Thomas shared his perspective on the evolving dynamics between him and Meghan. He noted that, “Meghan lived with me from sixth grade to high school, and I never saw anything like that, I never saw the kind of woman she turned into. I am shocked. She is not the person I knew as my daughter.” Thomas expressed shock at the changes he observed in Meghan as she grew older and became the Duchess of Sussex. However, he insisted that Prince Harry didn't influence Meghan's decisions, stating that Meghan is the one who wears the pants in their relationship.

Thomas Markle pleaded for forgiveness

During Interview Thomas said, “I think she has an influence on Harry more than he does on her, I am always here for her. I still love her. I’ll love her forever. That will never change, but I want her to reach out to me and let me see my grandkids and let me have a little peace.” Thomas pleaded for forgiveness and likened his estrangement from Meghan to Prince Harry's strained relationship with his father, King Charles III. He argued that both he and King Charles had done nothing wrong but were denied access to their children.

Despite past efforts to mend their relationship, Thomas admitted that he hadn't received any response when he sent Meghan flowers for her birthday in 2021. The interview also shed light on the ongoing estrangement between Meghan and her half-sister, Samantha Markle, who sued Meghan for defamation in 2022.