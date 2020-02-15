Not The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; BTS will first appear on THIS show post Map of the Soul: 7 release

BTS will be going all out with the promotions of their upcoming album, Map of the Soul: 7, and before they appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, we will be seeing the septet on another show, on the day of the album's release. Read below for more details.

February is indeed a jolly month for ARMY as BTS will soon be dropping the most-awaited album of 2020, Map of the Soul: 7. We've already got sneak peeks of what we can expect in the upcoming track with the pre-release single Black Swan as well as Comeback Trailers; Shadow by Suga and Ego by J-Hope. Moreover, BTS performed at the Grammys 2020 while also appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden. One of their recently announced US appearances will be on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where an entire episode is dedicated to the septet.

However, before the February 24 Tonight Show, the first ones to interview the K-pop band, as soon as MOTS: 7 releases is the Today Show. The interview will take place LIVE at the Today Plaza and confirming the news was BTS themselves. RM shared, "So, we are BTS. His BTS Army. We will be at the Today show on February 21st, the day our album Map of the Soul: 7 drops. So come join us at the Plaza. We can't wait to see you there."

Are you excited to see BTS talk about Map of the Soul: 7 on the Today show?

Meanwhile, BTS has already pre-recorded their appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon teasing that the episode is going all out, especially the Bangtan Boys' performance at Grand Central Terminal. ARMY really isn't prepared for what's in store for them!

Map of the Soul: 7 drops on February 21, 2020.

