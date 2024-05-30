‘Not Trying To Hurt Her Dad’s Feelings’: Know How Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Feels About Brad Pitt Amidst His Separation from Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were the IT couple of the 2000s. When the news about their divorce broke, the fans were shocked to see the couple go their separate ways.

Recently, Zahara, Shiloh, and Vivienne, the children of the couple, have been making headlines in the media. They have decided to drop their father's 'Pitt' surname and now go by just 'Jolie' as their last name. This news has been widely discussed in the media, as reported by Life And Style.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt on her Dad Brad Pitt

The Fight Club star accused Angelina Jolie of trying to take away his children from him including Maddox, Pax, and Knox, per the outlet.

An insider told the publication that the pair's children are “exhausted” due to their parents' continuous battle with each other. The source further told the outlet that out of all, Shiloh for one is not trying to hurt her father’s feelings.

The source added, “She has sympathy that he’s estranged from some of her siblings, but she idolizes her mom and is just doing what feels comfortable.”

According to the outlet, Zahara, who is currently enrolled at Spelman College in Atlanta dropped her father’s surname during the induction ceremony for her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. In her introduction, she said, “My name is Zahara Marley Jolie!” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Shiloh’s Instagram handle reads as Shi Jolie and Vivienne, who worked as the production assistant on Broadway’s, The Outsiders also dropped ‘Pitt’ from the credit mentioned in Playbill.

Advertisement

More sources weigh in on the Jolie-Pitt drama

As per OK magazine, an insider claimed that this ongoing feud has confirmed the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star’s worst fears.

As per the outlet, an insider claimed that Jolie may have put the relationship between Pitt and his children in danger. The source further said, “It’s heartbreaking. The implication is that they want nothing to do with Brad.”

Jolie’s former Bodyguard, Tony Webb claimed that one of his employees heard, the Salt actress allegedly motivating the children to avoid spending time with their father during his custody visits, according to the article.

ALSO READ: Have Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Moved on From Their Five-Year-Old Feud? The Kardashians Star Says THIS in Latest Episode