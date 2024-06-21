Not Us Like T-Shirts To Dr. Dre's Appearance: 5 Moments You May Have Missed On Kendrick Lamar's Viral Concert

It was a historic night in the rap world as Kendrick Lamar performed at The Juneteenth Pop Out- Ken & Friends concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday (June 19) night. From performing Drake diss track Not Like Us six consecutive times to Lamar paying tribute to Tupac Shakur’s 1994 outfit and fans arriving in customized merch, several memorable and iconic moments made headlines soon after the concert.

Lamar got the spotlight on the West Coast as over 25 LA gang members joined him on stage at the Kia Forum in Inglewood. As the show left a lasting impression on the fans, they gasped “What a time to be alive.” Check out some of the top moments from the show.

Fans arrive at Kendrick Lamar’s concert in Not Like Us merch

As K-Dot fans flocked to LA’s Kia Forum for The Pop Out - Ken & Friends performance, pictures of them sporting a lot of their own merchandise started to circulate online. A group of four children wearing T-shirts that each have a different phrase from Lamar's Not Like Us featured in one of the most memorable pictures.

Across the front of all of their shirts was written, They Not Like Us while the back of their jerseys read, "Dot F*ck Em Up."

Kendrick Lamar paid tribute to Tupac Shakur’s 1994 outfit

Advertisement

Lamar's outfit at the show became the talk of the town. Soon, fans deduced that K-Dot was probably paying homage to Tupac Shakur and his iconic all-red outfit from his appearance at the 1994 Source Awards.

When host Pac infamously interrupted A Tribe Called Quest's victory speech for Best Group in 1994 to perform Out on Bail, tensions between the East and West Coast were at an all-time high.

Dr. Dre introduced Not Like Us

Rap fans in Los Angeles were taken aback when Dr. Dre unexpectedly appeared during Lamar's performance. He performed Still D.R.E. and California Love along with K-Dot, and then the super producer unveiled the tune that everyone had been waiting to hear.

"You ain't gonna say nothing else before we continue to party?" K-Dot asked as Dr. Dre seemed to be leaving the stage. Affirming the same, Dr. Dre took a few steps forward and bowed toward the microphone. “I'm gonna take a moment of silence for this one. Psst I see dead people,” said Dr. Dre.

Advertisement

Kendrick Lamar plays Not Like Us 6 times

The show served as the live premiere for several of Drake diss tracks that sprang from the latest and one of the biggest beef in rap history. "Give me Tupac’s ring back and I might give you a little respect," was the new line that Lamar dropped to begin the event, which was followed by his six-minute diss track Euphoria. Lamar ended the concert with Not Like Us, which he played not once, not twice, but six five times in addition to an instrumental version of it.

ALSO READ: How To Watch Kendrick Lamar’s ‘The Pop Out – Ken & Friends’ Concert For Free; Streaming Details & More

Kendrick Lamar’s fiancée Whitney Alford attended the concert

Whitney Alford, K-Dot's fiancée, and their two children were present and were spotted vibing to Lamar’s raps during the concert. There were rumors that K-Dot and Alford were no longer together after Drake stated in his "Family Matters" diss song that Lamar had abused Alford. But Alford and their children's attendance at the show seemed to speak a lot.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kendrick Lamar 6-Time Not Like Us Performance Sparks Drake Death Hoax And Memefest Online; Deets