'Nothing against animals...': When David Schwimmer revealed Marcel the monkey wouldn't do it's job on FRIENDS; the trainer fired back

David Schwimmer's Ross in the hit 90s show FRIENDS has had many different arcs throughout the show. But one particular storyline that always stood out to the fans was the character's relationship with a monkey called Marcel. In Season 1 Schwimmer's Ross Geller adopts a rescued monkey and starts a budding friendship with the animal, but sadly has to let him go after a few episodes. Unlike his onscreen persona, the actor's relationship with the actual animal in real life wasn't all that great according to him.

David Schwimmer reveals his take on the monkey that played Marcel

The surprising revelation came in 2021 during The Friends: Reunion special. All six actors had gathered together to reminisce about the old times and that is when David Schwimmer revealed that he didn't like the monkey playing Marcel as much as Ross did. He said, "I love animals. I love primates. I have nothing against animals, I'm an animal lover. However, here was my problem." The actor explained that Marcel wouldn't get the timing of the shots right. The then 55-year-old added, "The monkey, obviously, it was trained and it had to hit its mark and do its thing right at the perfect time, but what inevitably began to happen was we would all have choreographed bits kind of timed out, and it would get messed up because the monkey didn't do its job right." Reportedly the cast would have to go back to square one to start the scene again, whenever the monkey would mess up.

ALSO READ: Friends Reunion Review: The one where the beloved cast's 'one last hurrah' was bright, bittersweet & beautiful

Marcel the monkey's trainer slammed David Schwimmer

Replying to Schwimmer's comments, the trainer who looked after the monkey who played Marcel in the show, claimed that the actor might've been jealous of the laugh the animal was getting. While talking to The Sun, he said, "I did about five episodes, and in the first couple of episodes, David Schwimmer was pretty good with the monkeys." However, the trainer alleged that David got "bitter" about the animal later on. In his opinion, the actor "had a little trouble with the monkey." Reportedly, Schwimmer was absolutely found with Marcel, but things changed quickly from there on out. The trainer claimed, "The monkey was getting a lot of laughs. Either it was throwing him off or [he was] getting a little jealous, I don't know. One of those two things."

Meanwhile, according to the Friends: Reunion special, Jennifer Aniston loved the monkey, while Courteney Cox was scared of it.

ALSO READ: FRIENDS: From Taj Mahal, food to names; Here's recollecting the INDIAN references in the popular sitcom