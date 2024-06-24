'Nothing But Fond Memories': Jessica Alba Reflects On Playing Sue Storm In Marvel's Fantastic Four Movies

Fond memories of Jessica Alba on the set of the Fantastic Four movies are wild. Despite mixed reviews and returns, Alba treasured her time as Sue Storm, The Invisible Woman. Marvel’s first family has had a tough time receiving a worthy cinematic take. The 1994 film was only done to maintain rights. Tim Story’s two movies in the 2000s had average box office performances and brutal critical responses. The reboot in 2015 is appropriately titled as it was a behind-the-scenes disaster.

Casting and legacy

The casting has always been blamed for these films’ struggles. Alba was seen harshly as was Ioan Gruffudd who played Reed Richards aka Mr Fantastic in the films of 2005 and 2007 respectively by critics. However, with time Story's two films have gotten a better reception from viewers compared to the commercial failure of at least three other adaptations before them including fun missing from the reboot of this year.

Alba is returning to acting after taking some rest through Netflix’s Trigger Warning. In looking back at her experience with Fantastic Four, she said:

“It's nothing but fond memories. I loved it so much playing that character. I feel like my whole life started in a lot of ways at that moment. I met my life partner, we're still together, we have three kids. Tim Story, who directed, is still one of my best friends. We have New Year's Eve together. It was great and she was such a cool, inspiring character and ahead of her time, I would say, in the genre. And still, you still haven't seen someone who is so nurturing and feminine, but then also a fearsome badass. I haven't seen that combination again. And so I think she still fills this beautiful kind of space or void in the Marvel universe.”

Advertisement

Careers post-Fantastic Four

Alba has since featured in such films as Sin City (2005), The Love Guru (2008) and Machete (2010). Together they starred in L.A.'s Finest series. Chris Evans’ popularity grew worldwide when he went from being Johnny Storm to Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Michael Chiklis who played The Thing can be seen in Parker and Hubie Halloween. Recently Ioan Gruffudd, who was Mr. Fantastic, starred in Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Despite the ups and downs of the Fantastic Four franchise, their cast has continued to find success. Alba’s memories highlight the positive experiences and lasting friendships formed during her time as a superhero. With a new Fantastic Four movie slated for 2025, Marvel’s first family lives on.

ALSO READ: Has Resident Alien Been Renewed For Season 4? Here's What Report Says