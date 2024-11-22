'Nothing Else Matters': Angelina Jolie Says Motherhood Means Everything To Her, Calls It Her ‘Happiness’

Angelina Jolie knows where her priority lies! The Maleficent actress recently appeared on Good Morning America to promote her upcoming film Maria and opened up about the most important aspect of her life — motherhood. "It's my happiness," the actress said. "You can take everything else away from me. Nothing else matters," she added.

The Motherhood aspect is something Jolie has in common with the character she plays in her film. The actress who is mother to six children — Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16 — plays the world's greatest opera singer Maria Callas in the upcoming musical-drama.

Jolie took some help from her sons Maddox and Pax to prepare for her role and described it as an “amazing” experience. But the role also required her to practice singing opera at home, much to her children’s disdain. "All of my children suffered through my early opera singing in the house before I got kinda good, which was a nightmare," she added.

Earlier this week, the Eternals actress attended the Governors Awards with her 16-year-old son Knox. An insider told Page Six that the mother was “proud” to have her son by her side and it was Knox who requested to tag along despite his preference for staying away from the spotlight. A thrilled Jolie couldn’t refuse that offer and brought him as her arm candy for the evening.

The actress stunned in a long cream and gold dress while her son — whom she shared with ex-husband Brad Pitt — sported a shaved head and black tuxedo. However, this gesture offended Pitt as he accused Jolie of deliberately pulling the move to “push his buttons” amid their ongoing legal battle, as reported by Page Six.

An insider source told the outlet that the Traning Days actor thinks it wasn’t a “coincidence” that she brought Knox to the red carpet event a few days after the court’s verdict in his favor. The underlying tension amid the Pitt-Jolie family has been brewing for the last few years.

In addition to the legal troubles, the former couple’s daughter Shiloh officially dropped her father’s surname from her name on her birthday, causing further rift between the family.

As for Jolie’s film Maria, it will be released theatrically in the US on November 27 and later on Netflix on December 11.

