‘Nothing is reductive’: When Cillian Murphy opened up about challenges of bringing his Peaky Blinders character to life

Cillian Murphy is a phenomenal actor with ocean blue eyes and a sharp jawline. Murphy is widely known for his part in the all-time favorite series Peaky Blinders, where he played the character of Tommy or Thomas Shelby. He has gained a lot of love and applause from the audience for his mind-blowing depiction of Tommy. While his acting looks effortless and natural, is it the case or he just happened to wing the character so easily? In a 2019 interview with the Irish Times, Cillian Murphy opened up about the challenges he faced in bringing his character to life.

Cillian Murphy spoke about the challenges he faced in bringing Peaky Blinders character to life

Cillian Murphy's life was transformed by a flat cap, a horse, and a Nick Cave song. Ten years ago, he clopped through Birmingham streets to the strains of Nick Cave's Red Right Hand. It was the opening scene in Peaky Blinders' first episode. Nothing was the same for the Cork actor after that. In a 2019 interview with the Irish Times, Cillian Murphy revealed the challenges of portraying the magnetically wicked Shelby.

Murphy said, "Nothing is black and white anymore. Nothing is reductive. If you look at all the primary protagonists in all the iconic TV shows, there is neither the square-jawed hero nor the wicked villain. They're a wonderful blend of contradictions. That is why people relate to them. We all have contradictions within us."

Cillian Murphy's quietly aggressive presence was undoubtedly a factor in the show's success. He's one of those rare actors who could burn a hole in the screen just by narrowing his eyes or tilting his chin. He had built an unstoppable bad person in Shelby.

Cillian Murphy once revealed that playing his Peaky Blinders character was exhausting

While Cillian Murphy might have climbed the ladder towards fame and became Hollywood’s finest actor after his role of Tommy or Thomas Shelby in Peaky Bliners, But it was not always easy. In a 2016 interview with The Guardian, Murphy revealed that playing Tommy Shelby was exhausting.

Murphy said, "It's exhausting to play him. I think it's because he's so persistent. He also never appears to sleep. He never says, ‘F**k it' and gives up. Tommy is a wonderful character, yet he wears me down. I'm completely exhausted."

Murphy claimed that mundane practical concerns play a role. Peaky Blinders shootings are often tense and demanding. He said, "Eleven-day fortnights, 16-hour days, pages and pages of dialogue.”

Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy was last seen in this year’s biggest biopic, Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan. The audience around the globe was filled with praise and applause for Murphy’s depiction of Robert J. Oppenheimer. Christopher Nolan’s directorial debut, Oppenheimer, was released on July 21, 2023.

