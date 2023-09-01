'Nothing short of breathtaking': From customized veil to embroidered jacket; everything you need to know about Hailey Bieber's wedding looks

Hailey and Justin Bieber's wedding and marriage continue to remain one of the most talked about things five years later. The model and the singer tied the knot in 2018 and proceeded to host a lavish ceremony in 2019. Their celebration, Hailey's different wedding looks, all the gorgeous pictures, everything went viral and were instantly trending topics on the Internet.

As the duo get ready to enjoy their fifth wedding anniversary this year, here's a peek into what went into creating the three wedding looks Hailey Bieber wore on her wedding day. From the custom words on the veil to the sexy reception dress, keep reading to know more.

Sneak peek into Hailey Bieber's wedding wardorbe

Hailey Bieber's wedding dress

After getting married in a secret courthouse ceremony in 2018, Hailey and Justin Bieber hosted a beautiful ceremony on September 30, 2019, where they exchanged vows in South Carolina. The model wore an off-shoulder dress designed by her late friend and fashion designer Virgil Abloh. But that wasn't the only wedding look, she got customized for the occasion. She flaunted two more bridal outfits for the evening including a slip dress.

Maeve Reilly worked with the model on her three special looks and in a recent conversation with People, the stylist spilled some details. Meave said that the Rhode founder had a "clear vision" when it came to her wedding dress and added that Virgil's contribution was nothing short of breathtaking and ingenious. The backless gown had an off-the-shoulder neckline, long sleeves, and a lace train. It had "wedding dress" written in pearls along its back.

Hailey's veil had the phrase "Till death do us part" in block lettering, and she completed the look with white Jimmy Choo heels. The concept of the gorgeous look was "something fun and youthful" but still traditional. Hailey was sure about wanting Virgil to be the designer for her wedding looks since he had been in her corner since the beginning, making this special.

Hailey Bieber's reception looks

Hailey wore a halter-neck Ralph & Russo silk gown with a thigh-high slit for her wedding reception, She even posed in a leather motorcycle jacket embroidered with "wife" over it. Soon after, she made her third change of the day and donned a silk Vera Wang slip. It was designed in a way that made dancing easy and included a mermaid silhouette, as well as criss-cross straps. The concept of the same was something seductive, light, and sensual.

