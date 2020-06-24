  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Noticed Jennifer Aniston's wrist tattoo? Here's the REAL meaning behind the Friends alum's 11:11 ink

Jennifer Aniston's wrist tattoo has become the talk of the town courtesy her recent video with Friends alum Lisa Kudrow. Here's the meaning behind the tattoo.
7312 reads Mumbai
Noticed Jennifer Aniston's wrist tattoo? Here's the REAL meaning behind the Friends alum's 11:11 inkNoticed Jennifer Aniston's wrist tattoo? Here's the REAL meaning behind the Friends alum's 11:11 ink
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Jennifer Aniston joined Lisa Kudrow to reminisce about Friends recently. The actresses, from their respective homes, opened up about their favourite moments from the sets, the bloopers and also teased the upcoming reunion episode which was scheduled to shoot and premiere a few weeks ago. While the mini-reunion left Friends fans gushing, fans noticed Jen's 11:11 tattoo on her wrist. Although we had already seen glimpses of it during awards seasons in the past, fans were thrilled to spot it again. 

But what does the 11:11 stand for? A source told The Sun Online that the tattoo has a connection with her birthday and her dog. The actress celebrates her birthday on February 11. While one of the 11s stands for her birthday, the other marks the year her dog passed away. For the unversed, Jen had a dog named Norman. The actress was extremely attached to the pet. Norman passed away in 2011 due to old age. 

"It's her birthday - 11 February - and the year that Norman her dog died - 2011. She misses Norman every day, he truly was the love of her life," the insider revealed. Norman was beside Jen as she got through her divorce with Brad Pitt. Apart from the reportedly 11:11 tattoo, Jen also inked Norman on her foot. 

Meanwhile, during the Variety's Actors on Actors segment, Lisa spoke about the reunion episode and said, "I can’t wait to do that. I really can’t wait to do that. Yeah, we don’t know everything about it, we need to say. I think we’re meant to be surprised by some things as well." Jen added, "We know it’s not scripted, that we know." 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: Jennifer Aniston or Jennifer Lopez: Who wore the high slit Versace gown better?

Credits :The SunVariety Getty Images

Latest Videos
Anu Aggarwal on her fatal accident, relate to Sushant as an outsider, snubbed at Awards
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Anonymous 31 minutes ago

Please Just google: 11:11 meaning. This article makes no sense.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement