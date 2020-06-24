Noticed Jennifer Aniston's wrist tattoo? Here's the REAL meaning behind the Friends alum's 11:11 ink

Jennifer Aniston's wrist tattoo has become the talk of the town courtesy her recent video with Friends alum Lisa Kudrow. Here's the meaning behind the tattoo.

Jennifer Aniston joined Lisa Kudrow to reminisce about Friends recently. The actresses, from their respective homes, opened up about their favourite moments from the sets, the bloopers and also teased the upcoming reunion episode which was scheduled to shoot and premiere a few weeks ago. While the mini-reunion left Friends fans gushing, fans noticed Jen's 11:11 tattoo on her wrist. Although we had already seen glimpses of it during awards seasons in the past, fans were thrilled to spot it again.

But what does the 11:11 stand for? A source told The Sun Online that the tattoo has a connection with her birthday and her dog. The actress celebrates her birthday on February 11. While one of the 11s stands for her birthday, the other marks the year her dog passed away. For the unversed, Jen had a dog named Norman. The actress was extremely attached to the pet. Norman passed away in 2011 due to old age.

"It's her birthday - 11 February - and the year that Norman her dog died - 2011. She misses Norman every day, he truly was the love of her life," the insider revealed. Norman was beside Jen as she got through her divorce with Brad Pitt. Apart from the reportedly 11:11 tattoo, Jen also inked Norman on her foot.

Meanwhile, during the Variety's Actors on Actors segment, Lisa spoke about the reunion episode and said, "I can’t wait to do that. I really can’t wait to do that. Yeah, we don’t know everything about it, we need to say. I think we’re meant to be surprised by some things as well." Jen added, "We know it’s not scripted, that we know."

