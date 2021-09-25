Notting Hill director Roger Michell passes away at 65; Julia Roberts pays touching tribute

Roger Michell, the British stage, television, and film director whose films included the indelible romcom 'Notting Hill,' died on Thursday, according to his family. He was 65 years old. Michell's family did not reveal the location or cause of death. "It is with great sadness that the family of Roger Michell, director, writer and father of Harry, Rosie, Maggie and Sparrow, announce his death at the age of 65 on September 22nd," said the statement released through Michell's publicist.

However, in an interview with E! News, the Oscar winner, Julia Roberts paid tribute to the director and praised Mitchell as "such a kind and gentleman.” “ He always had a sweet grin on his face and a perfect piece of direction to share. I feel so fortunate to have had such a fantastic opportunity to work with him.” Roberts also offered her condolences to his kids Harry, Rosie, Maggie, and Sparrow, "the true lights of his life." Meanwhile, Michell, whose cause of death has not been disclosed, was renowned for directing many more A-list heavy films in addition to Notting Hill, which also featured Hugh Grant.

The list included the 2006 romantic comedy-drama Venus, which earned actor Peter O'Toole an Oscar nomination, the 2002 thriller Changing Lanes with Ben Affleck and Samuel L. Jackson, the 2010 romantic comedy-drama Morning Glory with Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford, and Diane Keaton, and the 2012 biographical comedy-drama Hyde Park on Hudson with Bill Murray as former President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Meanwhile, Rainn Wilson too paid homage to the late director. "Three tearful cheers to the great director ROGER MICHELL (Notting Hill, Venus, Blackbird). "He was a shining gem of wisdom, talent, heart and brilliance. Such perceptive kindness. I learned so much working with him on #Blackbird "And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest." #RIP" However, Michell was well-known in London for his theatrical plays, in addition to his filmmaking work, which includes an upcoming Queen Elizabeth II documentary named Elizabeth.

