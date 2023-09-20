'Now I understand the fella": Sylvester Stallone delves into about his past relationship with Arnold Schwarzenegger and his career

Sylvester Stallone, the legendary actor, recently shared some insights about his career, his family, and his perspective on life during the premiere of the documentary Sly at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Sylvester Stallon's relationship with Arnold Schwarzenegger

In this documentary directed by Thom Zimny, Stallone offers a candid and raw look at his life, both personal and professional. He spoke openly about his challenging experiences, including his turbulent relationship with his abusive father and the loss of his son Sage. Stallone believes that our childhood experiences have a profound impact on our lives and shape our perspectives.

The documentary also delves into Stallone's professional rivalry with Arnold Schwarzenegger during their action-hero prime. Stallone shared with Entertainment Tonight that Schwarzenegger was "the most competitive", but over time, their relationship evolved. Stallone said, "Now I understand the fella," and they share a close friendship. These days, Stallone and Schwarzenegger have both experienced career comebacks. They are both starring in TV shows, with Stallone in Tulsa King and Schwarzenegger in FUBAR. Additionally, both actors are the subjects of retrospective documentaries available on Netflix.

Sylvester Stallone talks about his career and family

The actor, who is a father of five, including sons Sage and Seargeoh, along with three daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet, admitted that in the past, he often prioritized his career over his family. However, his biggest realization came when he understood that he had wasted too much time on other things before truly valuing his family. Stallone spoke about the common struggle faced by actors in maintaining their careers and how it can lead to neglecting their families. He told Entertainment Tonight, "Every actor feels the time crushing in on them, and eventually it'll all go away, it's gonna dissipate. No one remains on top forever. There's a valley, so you fight so hard to keep your career going and get that finite script that's gonna define your career -- but you do it at a great cost. And usually, your family is the one that suffers this kind of forced abandonment." He added, "Then, as your career begins to weigh in, you're like, 'Oh my God, I've lost the real movie!' Which is the movie of your life, and these are the characters that play the most profound roles in your life." Stallone emphasized the importance of cherishing moments with loved ones and learning to deal with failure, which is a common challenge in the entertainment industry. He mentioned that his legacy is not just about success but also about making comebacks and building bridges.

In Sly, the documentary, viewers will get an intimate look at Sylvester Stallone's life, his family, and the valuable lessons he has learned throughout his career. The documentary is set to premiere on Netflix on November 13, offering fans a chance to gain a deeper understanding of the actor behind the iconic roles he has portrayed over the years.

